Lady Gaga broke up from her boyfriend Dan Horton earlier this week, as Us Weekly exclusively reported. Gaga, 33, confirmed her unattached relationship status in an Instagram Story post on Friday, October 18. “An about to be married woman and me, a single lady,” she captioned a photo of her and pal Sarah Nicole Tanno at the latter’s bachelorette party. The shocking news came almost three months after Gaga was first seen kissing Horton, 49, a sound engineer. Is she now suffering a broken heart after a stage spill?

Gaga hit the headlines this week for taking a frightening fall off her concert stage on Thursday, October 17, during her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma, at the Park Theater at Park MGM. As RadarOnline.com reported, Gaga suffered after a male fan picked her up on stage and dropped her during a sexy dance!

In shocking videos posted all over Twitter, the “Poker Face” singer was seen wrapping her legs around the hunk and swinging her hips. At one point, the over-exited fan took a wrong step, causing them both to fall off the stage. Gaga seemed to have hit the floor first, only to be crushed by the man. “When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body,” Gaga wrote on social media on Friday with a medical photo. But she added, “Just Dance. Gonna be ok,” referencing her song lyrics.

Now, there’s a fresh shocker for Gaga’s fans as she’s broken up with her main man Horton. The two were seen in a lip lock in July in Studio City, California, and an Us source said back then that Gaga “was smiling a lot and laughing. They were talking with their faces close and holding hands a little at the table.” Gaga and audio expert Horton worked together starting in November 2018 before she launched her Enigma residency in Vegas.

She told fans about their candlelit dinner date in September via social media. The Oscar winner and Horton also had taken in a The Cure and The Pixies concert in Pasadena, California, in August. She later shared a clip of their outing, writing, “When music is magic.” The diva was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, 38, until their breakup in 2016.

After that, she got engaged to Christian Carino, 50, but they split in February 2019 after two years together. During her Jazz and Piano show in June, before singing “Someone to Watch Over Me,” Gaga told the crowd, “Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time.” Then she leaped into a romance with Horton — but it’s done after just months. Horton was previously married to actress Autumn Guzzardi from March 2013 to May 2018.

Guzzardi taunted the pop star on social media, as Radar exclusively learned. She purposely left the A Star Is Born actress’s songs off of her pop playlist after Gaga publicly kissed Horton. Horton had split from Guzzardi after five years of marriage. Radar readers know that Gaga was also rumored to have romanced her Born co-star Bradley Cooper, 44, who split from his baby mama Irina Shayk, 33, this summer.

However, both Gaga and Cooper denied they were ever an item, although they looked close at the Oscars.