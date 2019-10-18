Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Worried concertgoers screamed and gasped as singer hit the ground.

Lady Gaga suffered a hard fall after a male fan picked her up on stage and dropped her during a sexy dance!

The incident happened this Thursday, October 16, during her Las Vegas residency show, Enigma at the Park Theater at Park MGM.

In shocking videos posted all over Twitter, the “Poker Face” singer, 33, is seen wrapping her legs around the hunk and swinging her hips. At one point, the over-exited fan takes a wrong step, causing them both to fall off the stage. Gaga seems to have hit the floor first, only to be crushed by the man.

why did the spotlight follow them i'm crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/4cuxovvkHr — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) October 18, 2019

In the clips, worried fans are seen screaming and gasping.

One fan caught footage of Gaga being helped up by some concerned concertgoers and quickly jumping back on stage.

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped. Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

“Lady Gaga fell off the stage and the proceeded to kill the Bad Romance choreography like nothing ever happened. The level of professionalism… far too much!” tweeted an impressed fan.

It’s unclear if Gaga suffered any injuries from the fall.