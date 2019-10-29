Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Fight That Ended Lady Gaga's Bad Romance: Boyfriend Stormed Out After Las Vegas Blowout Dan Horton hints she dumped him in cryptic message.

Lady Gaga’s ex-boyfriend Dan Horton has broken his silence after their sudden split — hinting he was dumped in Las Vegas!

The Oscar-winning singer revealed she’s back on the market in an Instagram story on Oct. 25 while attending a bachelorette party celebrating her makeup artist Sarah Tanno’s impending nuptials, writing: “Am about to be married woman and me, a single lady.”

RadarOnline.com confirmed that Gaga, 33, had already unfollowed Horton, her beau of three months, on social media, and sources claimed they had a blowout argument while staying at the MGM Mansions in Vegas. After the fight, he left her and headed back to LA.

Horton, 37, then shared a black and white image of a sign in Sin City on his private Instagram page which read: “Drive carefully, come back soon,” captioning the shot: “Bye Las Vegas….. Be kind… er.”

“Everything was going well between them, and they’d been spending a lot of time at her Hollywood mansion, with him cooking her romantic meals in between work,” a source spilled to Radar.

“But they had a huge fight in private in Vegas and he packed up and left. Everyone is shocked and it’s caused issues with her team, as he’s worked for her for a long time.”

Fans are now speculating if Nashville talent Horton, Gaga’s monitor engineer for the Enigma shows since November 2018, has been dropped from her Las Vegas residency, which is scheduled to continue until May 2019.

Their split comes after Gaga called off her engagement to her talent manager, Christian Carino, in February after a two-year romance.

It’s the second blow for the star after she was filmed taking a terrifying tumble off stage during her performance on October 24.

She revealed she was not seriously injured after having a series of X-rays, but admitted she’s still in “a lot of pain” after her fall.