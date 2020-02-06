Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Shallow Dater? Lady Gaga ‘Not Serious’ About New Boyfriend Michael Polansky ‘She’s having fun and likes the attention,’ source says.

Good fling or bad romance?

Lady Gaga is taking a new approach to her relationships.

Amid her romance with boyfriend Michael Polanksy, the singer, 33, is all about enjoying the experience rather than taking the romance too seriously.

On February 4, Gaga posted a photo of her sitting on her beau’s lap. To the world, she made things Instagram official, but to her, it was nothing.

“They are not serious,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s having fun and likes the attention, but he is not the only guy she’s interested in. Despite sharing a pic of them on Instagram together, she hasn’t been making a big deal about Michael to her friends.”

Polansky is the CEO of the Parker Group, Facebook co-founder Sean Parker’s businesses and charities.

He and Gaga were first spotted together in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve, just two months after she called it quits with her ex Daniel Horton in the same city!

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the “Shallow” hitmaker and her engineer ex, 37, had a blowout argument while staying at the MGM Mansions in Vegas.

“Everything was going well between them, and they’d been spending a lot of time at her Hollywood mansion, with him cooking her romantic meals in between work,” a source exclusively told Radar.

“But they had a huge fight in private in Vegas and he packed up and left. Everyone is shocked and it’s caused issues with her team, as he’s worked for her for a long time.”

Gaga’s split with Horton came less than one year after she called off her engagement to her talent manager, Christian Carino, in February. Just days before, Radar exclusively learned the CAA agent, 51, was getting cozy with a mystery brunette at the Sunset Tower restaurant in West Hollywood.