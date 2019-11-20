Lady Gaga Writing A 'Screenplay Of Her Life Story' After Bad Breakup From Dan Horton 'This is something she's played around with for years.'

Lady Gaga is using her time wisely after her bad romance with Dan Horton ended abruptly last month, by burying herself in her work, gossip writer A.J. Benza can report in his Fame column exclusively on RadarOnline.com.

But you won’t find the Grammy and Oscar-winning superstar holed up in a studio or rehearsing for her Las Vegas Residency inside MGM’s Park Theater.

Gaga has been furiously writing the screenplay of her life story which she hopes to turn into a film. “This is something Gaga has played around with for years, but only recently has she really drilled down on it and is now close to finishing it,” a source told Fame.

She’s been serious enough over the years, sources say, that she has been silently buying the life rights of some of the friends who have been around for her unlikely rise as an outcast who became the Queen of Pop. “She is writing her story the way she sees it and doesn’t want any outside interference from some people who might dispute her version of things,” the source said.

Kristen Stewart’s Reps Fear Her Acting Days Are Over After ‘Charlie’s Angles’ Ratings Bomb

Kristen Stewart’s representatives are hitting the panic button amid concerns that her days as a leading actress may be in trouble once Charlie’s Angels falls flat at the box office, as expected.

Agents at William Morris Endeavor are also worried the 29-year-old is more interested in her whirlwind relationship with girlfriend Dylan Meyer, 32, than she is with making the right choices for her acting career.

“She appeared uncomfortable and a little miserable on the recent press tour,” a source told Fame. “Her reps are thinking that Kristin’s disinterest is going to hurt her going forward. They’ve warned her that she may be only offered quirky indie movies or large ensemble casts in the future.”

But a source close to Stewart said the actress is simply more interested and determined to nurture her longtime friendship with Meyer into a solid, long-term relationship.



Billie Eilish Frequents Escape Rooms To ‘Get Her Creative Juices Flowing’

Billie Eilish’s Where Do We Go? world tour will resume in March, but that hasn’t stopped the singer and her brother from scoping out the upcoming cities they’ll perform in to feed their strange addiction — escape rooms!

Billie, 17, hasn’t had too much free time the past year — touring for her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and being deep into the creative process on new material for her upcoming second album — but whenever an opportunity arises, she and Finneas, 22, look for the nearest escape room to unwind.

“It sounds very stressful, to be solving a series of puzzles and locks and finding clues locked in a room for an hour,” a source told Fame. “But it actually gets Billie’s creative juices flowing.”