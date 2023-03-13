'Snubbed!' Oscars Fans Outraged After Angela Bassett Loses Best Supporting Actress To Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Black Panther' Star Refuses To Stand Or Clap

Fans had high hopes that Angela Bassett was going to win her very first Oscar on Sunday night, and many were left in shock when Jamie Lee Curtis took home the prize instead at the 95th Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Black Panther star, who portrays Queen Ramonda in the hit franchise, was Marvel's first actor nominated for the honor. Curtis, for her part, was recognized for her role in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.