'Snubbed!' Oscars Fans Outraged After Angela Bassett Loses Best Supporting Actress To Jamie Lee Curtis, 'Black Panther' Star Refuses To Stand Or Clap
Fans had high hopes that Angela Bassett was going to win her very first Oscar on Sunday night, and many were left in shock when Jamie Lee Curtis took home the prize instead at the 95th Academy Awards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Black Panther star, who portrays Queen Ramonda in the hit franchise, was Marvel's first actor nominated for the honor. Curtis, for her part, was recognized for her role in the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Outraged tweets about Basset being "SNUBBED" emerged just moments after Curtis' name was called, while others made note of Bassett's less-than-enthused reaction.
"Regardless of who won that Oscar … Angela Bassett could have clapped for the winner. To just sit there and not clap because you didn't win," one read.
"Angela Bassett not standing up for Jamie Lee Curtis is kinda shady," another wrote. A third declared, "[It's] called losing gracefully. Sitting with a scowl all pissed."
Meanwhile, others said it was understandable. "You can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. She is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON," one fan wrote about how she deserved the win.
Curtis thanked her friends, family, and team during her victory speech, showing appreciation for all the support she received both professionally and personally throughout her career.
"To all of the people who have supported the genre movies that I have made for all of these years, the thousands and hundreds of thousands of people, we just won an Oscar together," said the Scream Queens star.
Bassett, who was last nominated for an Oscar nearly three decades ago for her role in What's Love Got to Do With It, said she was feeling "pretty good" going into the ceremony.
The Otherhood actress was joined by her loved ones for the special event, including her husband, Courtney B. Vance, and their 17-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I just I think it's long overdue and I really want to see her be honored the way that I know she should be," Slater told Entertainment Tonight. "And so this will mean a lot to me, and I know it'll mean even more to her, so, I'm waiting ... I'm waiting and I'm ready for it."