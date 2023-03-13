'Rude' Hugh Grant Trashed For Unforgettably Awkward Oscars Interview With Ashley Graham
Hugh Grant's awkward interview with Ashley Graham at the 95th Academy Awards has caused a stir online, RadarOnline.com has learned, with many viewers taking to Twitter about the cringeworthy exchange they shared on the red carpet.
On Sunday, the model asked Grant — a "veteran" of the Oscars — about his favorite part of attending the star-studded event.
"It's fascinating," he said with a laugh during ABC's Countdown to Oscars 95.
Several social media users said Graham had to practically pull teeth to get Grant to give an answer or elaborate on questions. She then asked him about what he was most excited to "see" tonight, whether that's a particular actor or film.
"No one in particular," he replied.
Graham tried to segue into fashion, asking him, "What are you wearing tonight then?"
"Just my suit," the actor said, noting he couldn't remember his tailor.
Graham concluded her brief interview with Grant by inquiring about his experience filming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. "Well, I'm barely in it. I'm in it for about three seconds," he shared.
"But still, you showed up and you had fun, right?" Graham said with a hopeful expression, to which he nonchalantly responded, "Uh. Almost."
The Graham-Grant interview gained traction online as viewers couldn't help but notice how tricky it was for her to navigate, blasting the actor as "rude" in a number of scathing tweets.
"Major yikes. Hugh could have just not agreed to be interviewed. Flowers to Ashley for handling this with grace," one read. "He didn't understand the assignment," another sounded off.
"She was getting NOTHING!" a third wrote. "I said the same thing! Great job Ashley. Maybe he should try acting like a decent human!!!" a fourth echoed.
Grant previously spoke out about his cameo in an interview with Collider.
"It's the tiniest little moment," the actor also said of his role. "I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant," Grant told the outlet. "And so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours. "