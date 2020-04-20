Top 8 Podcasts With Supermodels As Guests
The best mod pods!
The best mod pods!
Over the years, social media has made it exponentially easier to keep up with the world’s most famous supermodels. While society used to attribute being a model to nothing more than having a rockin’ body and a pretty face, supermodels have since curated a complete lifestyle brand that many women and men feel inspired by.
MORE: The must-hear true crime podcasts!
While Instagram is a great way to visually keep up with these influencers, podcasts provide a way of getting to know the person behind the picture. With the continuous rise in podcast popularity, platforms like Vurbl Audio are making it easy to follow celebrity-hosted podcasts and anything else you enjoy listening to.
MORE: The 15 sexiest supermodels in the world!
Check out the list below to see the best podcasts featuring supermodels as guests:
Sound off in the comments below!