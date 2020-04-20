Over the years, social media has made it exponentially easier to keep up with the world’s most famous supermodels. While society used to attribute being a model to nothing more than having a rockin’ body and a pretty face, supermodels have since curated a complete lifestyle brand that many women and men feel inspired by.

MORE: The must-hear true crime podcasts!

While Instagram is a great way to visually keep up with these influencers, podcasts provide a way of getting to know the person behind the picture. With the continuous rise in podcast popularity, platforms like Vurbl Audio are making it easy to follow celebrity-hosted podcasts and anything else you enjoy listening to.

MORE: The 15 sexiest supermodels in the world!

Check out the list below to see the best podcasts featuring supermodels as guests: