Hugh Grant’s Ex Accidentally Reveals: He Welcomed His Fifth Child!

Hugh Grant welcomed his fifth child last week, and his ex-girlfriend was the one to spill the news!

The 57-year-old actor now shares three kids with longtime girlfriend, Anna Eberstein and two from a prior relationship. Shockingly, it was his famous ex, Elizabeth Hurley who accidentally came clean about the star’s newest addition to the family.

“I’m very lucky that 31 years into our friendship, he’s still my best friend in the whole world. He’s really a great guy,” Said 52-year-old Hurley — who dated Grant for 13 years — during a talk with E! “I see him a lot; I speak to him a lot. You know, he’s now a father of five, he has five kids and he’s a great dad. Yeah, will he remain my best friend for life.”

Fans were not quick to catch on and didn’t notice the slip up until two days later, when Hurley — who split from Grant in 2000 — added “he had another one last week. He has five,” when speaking to Bravo’s Andy Cohen.

“Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person,” Hurley jokingly told Cohen. “It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Grant and the Swedish television producer, welcomed their first child John in 2012. They later welcomed their 2-year-old daughter — whose name has not yet been made public — in December of 2015.

The rom-com womanizer also has two other kids — Tabitha and Felix — with his former receptionist, Tinglan Hong.

In 2012, The Bridget Jones star revealed that fatherhood has made him “feel like a better person.”

