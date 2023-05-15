Lady Gaga's Home Ambushed By Cops After Obsessed Fan Tries Delivering Her Flowers
Cops rushed to Lady Gaga's home after an obsessed man was caught trying to deliver the singer flowers at her Malibu property, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Bad Romance singer's security crew was thankfully able to intercept the trespasser before he got too close, which was a good thing considering Lady Gaga was home at the time of the incident.
While the songbird-turned-actress was safely tucked away inside her mansion on Thursday night, her security team had their hands full with an uninvited guest.
According to TMZ, the unknown male made it as far as the base of the pop star's driveway before her team of guards stopped the man.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
After he was detained by security guards, Lady Gaga's team contacted law enforcement. When officers arrived at the scene, the trespasser claimed he was only there to deliver flowers to the Poker Face singer.
Lieutenant Jack Jordan of the Los Angeles Police Department shared details on the incident.
"Deputies responded to the residence of Lady Gaga, regarding a trespassing call," Lieutenant Jordan told Entertainment Weekly. "[Police then] contacted her security officer, who stated that the suspect had walked past security and placed flowers on the driveway."
- Lady Gaga Crushing On 'Joker' Costar Joaquin Phoenix As They Portray Star-Crossed Lovers On Blockbuster Sequel
- Another Bad Romance: Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky 'Hit A Wall' After They Couldn't Agree On Marriage & Babies
- Lady Gaga's 'Chapped, Bleeding Lips' Take Over Twitter During Spellbinding Oscars Performance
Lieutenant Jordan added that after responding officers "determined no crime had occurred" due to the unnamed man not attempting to make contact with the House of Gucci actress, he was subsequently released.
While the man was not arrested and was allegedly told by police that delivering any items to Lady Gaga wasn't a wise choice, her security team claimed he had pulled the stunt before.
Lady Gaga's security team told police that on previous occasions, the man was stopped by security after attempting to deliver gifts to the artist.
The accusation was jarring, to say the least, considering Lady Gaga's past.
Back in February 2021, the pop star's dog walker took her beloved French Bulldogs out for a stroll on Sunset Boulevard when he was ambushed and shot by robbers who attempted to steal the prized pups.
James Howard Jackson, one of the three men involved in the event, was sentenced to 21 years behind bars in December 2022 for his role in the robbery.