19-Year-Old Suspected Of Shooting Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Re-Arrested After Accidental Release From Prison

The 19-year-old suspected believed to have shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker last year was re-arrested this week nearly four months after he was mistakenly released from prison, Radar has confirmed.

James Howard Jackson, one of the three suspects accused of dognapping two of Gaga’s three French Bulldogs on February 24, 2021, was initially arrested in April of last year in connection to the dognapping and shooting of Gaga’s dogwalker, Ryan Fischer.