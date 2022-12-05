Teen Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison

Fischer was shot in the chest and spent weeks in the hospital due to a collapsed lung. Jackson's two buddies, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were also arrested in connection to the incident.

All three men were charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery.

Jackson was also charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.

All three men pled not guilty to the charges — but they weren't the only ones who went down for the alleged scam.