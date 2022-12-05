Teen Who Shot Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Sentenced To 21 Years In Prison
The teen who shot Lady Gaga's dog walker will have plenty of time to think about his crime in prison. James Howard Jackson, 19, was sentenced to 21 years behind bars on Monday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
His punishment was handed down after he accepted a plea deal from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office and nearly two years after Ryan Fischer was shot while walking Gaga's French Bulldogs on February 24, 2021.
Jackson was one of the three suspects accused of dognapping two of Gaga's dogs — Koji and Gustav — and wounding Fischer. Prosecutors insisted that Jackson was the one who shot Gaga's employee.
A neighbor's security camera caught the assault on tape, revealing Fischer fought to keep the dogs in his possession before being struck.
Jackson was arrested months after the attack but was accidentally released in April 2022 due to a "clerical error." U.S. Marshals offered a $5,000 cash reward for information on his whereabouts.
He was re-arrested in August.
Fischer was shot in the chest and spent weeks in the hospital due to a collapsed lung. Jackson's two buddies, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, were also arrested in connection to the incident.
All three men were charged with one count of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, and second-degree robbery.
Jackson was also charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle.
All three men pled not guilty to the charges — but they weren't the only ones who went down for the alleged scam.
Jennifer McBride — the alleged good Samaritan who "found" the dogs and returned them days later — and Harold White were charged with one count each of accessory after the fact. White was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm while McBride faced one count of receiving stolen property.
Police do not believe the parties involved knew the dogs belonged to Gaga at the time of the crime.
Fischer spoke out about the incident in September of last year, telling Gayle King that he didn't think he'd survive the attack.
He also said Gaga was hands-on during the experience, even flying his family out to LA and letting him stay at her house surrounded by security, friends, and family.
But the living situation was only temporary.
Fischer lived in his car after recovering from the shooting. He ended up starting a GoFundMe, collecting more than $40k after his 1991 Ford Falcon broke down during his 6-month adventure across America.