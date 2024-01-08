Unamused: Taylor Swift Sips Drink as Jo Koy Awkwardly Jokes About NFL Coverage of Singer at 2024 Golden Globes
Good one … or not? Taylor Swift played it cool when host Jo Koy joked about the NFL's over-the-top coverage of the singer amid her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at the 2024 Golden Globes.
The Shake It Off hitmaker took a sip of her drink in a champagne flute shortly after Koy made his quip during the star-studded affair on Sunday.
"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy said. "I swear, there's just more to go to."
Taylor kept a straight face, ignoring the remark about the interest in her romance with Travis which garnered a reaction from social media users watching the show.
"Taylor Swift's response to this golden globes host's jokes ... a mood, if you will," one posted. "Babe wake up a new Taylor Swift meme just dropped," another chimed in.
The joke came more than a week after Taylor's mother, Andrea, father, Scott, and brother, Austin, ventured to Kansas City on Christmas Day to watch her boyfriend play.
Fans were looking forward to Taylor making an appearance at the soiree, as her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement.
The chart-topping performer wore a dazzling green Gucci gown for the event paired with pointed Christian Louboutins, hitting the red carpet before going into the Beverly Hilton.
Even though she didn't win the prize tonight, Taylor showed her support for Barbie after the box office megahit secured the win, leading a standing ovation.
Earlier today, football fans were surprised when Travis didn't take the field for the Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers despite needing only 16 yards to record his eighth straight season of at least 1,000 receiving yards.
"TE Travis Kelce has been ruled OUT for today's game against the Chargers (Coaching Decision)," a tweet from the team read ahead of the playoffs.
As the high-profile couple's relationship continues to heat up, sources told us "everybody is dying to work with Travis right now with all eyes on his romance with Taylor."
Meanwhile, Taylor and Travis have both made an effort to support each other. "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told Time in an interview published December.
"The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."