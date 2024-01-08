Unamused: Taylor Swift Sips Drink as Jo Koy Awkwardly Jokes About NFL Coverage of Singer at 2024 Golden Globes

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift," Koy said. "I swear, there's just more to go to."

Taylor kept a straight face, ignoring the remark about the interest in her romance with Travis which garnered a reaction from social media users watching the show.

"Taylor Swift's response to this golden globes host's jokes ... a mood, if you will," one posted. "Babe wake up a new Taylor Swift meme just dropped," another chimed in.