Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Awards Show Debut as Couple at 2024 Golden Globes

Prior to the Golden Globes, Kylie and Timothée stepped out together at SoFi Stadium to see Beyoncé's Renaissance gig on Sept. 4.

As we previously reported, a rep for Timothée denied the claim his pals are telling the Dune actor to stay away from Kylie despite rumored concern from his inner circle about their budding romance.

Timothée brought Kylie as his date to the star-studded event after sources said their relationship was getting serious. "Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée," one tipster shared with Us Weekly in December, noting the Bones and All star and the socialite are "spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season."