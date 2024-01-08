Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Make Awards Show Debut as Couple at 2024 Golden Globes
Kylie Jenner was a proud and supportive girlfriend at the 2024 Golden Globes, beaming at boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during the televised ceremony.
Tonight's event marked their first award show as a couple, RadarOnline.com can report. The Wonka actor hit the red carpet solo at the Beverly Hilton in California, wearing a black sequined Celine jacket with black trousers and Chelsea boots.
Eagle-eyed attendees noticed that Kylie was going to be attending the shindig when a seating chart confirmed that she would be sitting right alongside Timothée.
Although she was a no-show on the carpet, the reality star-turned-makeup mogul snuck inside of the venue before the ceremony kicked off, wearing a black sheer gown paired with an up 'do for her boyfriend's big night.
The pair was seen backstage during the opening monologue, giving a glimpse at her backless ensemble for the evening.
Kylie and Timothée weren't afraid to pack on PDA during the ceremony, cozying up and kissing before his category was announced. Onlookers also noticed the couple seemingly whispering "I love you" to each other as they gazed adoringly into each other's eyes.
Chalamet is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.
Prior to the Golden Globes, Kylie and Timothée stepped out together at SoFi Stadium to see Beyoncé's Renaissance gig on Sept. 4.
As we previously reported, a rep for Timothée denied the claim his pals are telling the Dune actor to stay away from Kylie despite rumored concern from his inner circle about their budding romance.
Timothée brought Kylie as his date to the star-studded event after sources said their relationship was getting serious. "Things are going great between Kylie and Timothée," one tipster shared with Us Weekly in December, noting the Bones and All star and the socialite are "spending more time together since they both have some free time during the holiday season."
Meanwhile, the actor's career continues to be on the rise years after he was nominated for his first Golden Globe thanks to his performance in Call Me By Your Name.
"I'm sure you can hear it in my voice," he told Entertainment Weekly back in 2017. "I'm on cloud nine. I'm so happy."
"I woke up with a text from my mom," he shared at the time.
"It's a moment to really appreciate and look around and take a second and go, okay, sit in this moment you're in, because any actor's career is full of real peaks and valleys, so when it's going right, just be thankful."