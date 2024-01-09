Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Revealed: New Images Show Young Girls and Ghislaine Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island

jeffrey epstein private island girls photos
Source: SDNY/MEGA

A trove of never-before-seen photographs revealed groups of young women and Ghislaine Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

By:

Jan. 8 2024, Published 8:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

A trove of never-before-seen photographs revealed groups of young women and Ghislaine Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein's private island in 2006 despite the incarcerated madam claiming she was nowhere near the billionaire's US Virgin Island home at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pictures were part of the latest document dump connected to a previously sealed lawsuit between Maxwell and accuser Virginia Giuffre and provided by fellow alleged victim Sarah Ransome.

Article continues below advertisement
jeffrey epstein private island girls photos
Source: SDNY/MEGA

The photos were part of the latest document dump connected to a previously sealed lawsuit between Maxwell and accuser Virginia Giuffre and provided by fellow alleged victim Sarah Ransome.

The images obtained by RadarOnline.com were released on Monday and show several groups of girls posing together in Epstein's Caribbean Island home. The property was said to be the location where accusers were sex trafficked and forced to participate in the late businessman and Maxwell's alleged sex ring.

Article continues below advertisement

Pictures of Maxwell casually dressed and lounging around the house laid bare, along with the many photos of young girls, including Nadia Marcinkova, who was dubbed “Global Girl” in the Epstein saga, according to court documents.

The former British socialite — who is serving a 20-year sentence for grooming and recruiting the youthful females for Epstein and his rich buddies to allegedly sexually abuse — was also pictured with ex-French modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel.

jeffrey epstein private island girls photos
Source: SDNY/MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was also pictured with ex-French modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, who took his life while incarcerated on charges of raping underage girls.

Article continues below advertisement

He took his life in December 2020 while incarcerated on charges of raping underage girls, more than one year after Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

jeffrey epstein private island girls photos
Source: SDNY/MEGA

Maxwell was pictured lounging all over Epstein's home on Little Saint James island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein
Article continues below advertisement

Another photo showed Ransome in nothing but her towel. She was among the women who testified against Maxwell.

“You know, all the girls kind of reported to Ghislaine. Ghislaine was like the mama bear, if you know what I mean. She called the shots; we had to listen to Ghislaine,” Ransome said during her testimony.

“And Ghislaine was Jeffrey’s right-hand woman, so, you know, whatever Jeffrey wanted went through Ghislaine and then filtered through.”

Ransome also claimed that Epstein promised to use his power to get her into the Fashion Institute of Technology in exchange for being one of his “sex slaves," reported the New York Post.

She also alleged that Maxwell targeted girls in distress.

Article continues below advertisement
jeffrey epstein private island girls photos
Source: MEGA

Accuser Sarah Ransome's testimony against Maxwell was made public on Monday.

“They were really naughty. You know, they took girls from very underprivileged families. They gave them accommodation, they gave them food, gave them money for transportation, you know, private planes, etc, etc.,” Ransome said, according to documents.

“So if I didn’t have sex with Jeffrey, I would be homeless and starving in New York, so — and my dream of getting a full-time education at one of the top fashion institutes in the world would be diminished.”

Article continues below advertisement

The photos come just days after thousands of Epstein-related documents were released. Troubling accusations against Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and more were among the docs, which are being made public on a rolling basis. Two will be held back until at least January 22.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.