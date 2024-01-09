Revealed: New Images Show Young Girls and Ghislaine Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island

A trove of never-before-seen photographs revealed groups of young women and Ghislaine Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein's private island in 2006 despite the incarcerated madam claiming she was nowhere near the billionaire's US Virgin Island home at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The pictures were part of the latest document dump connected to a previously sealed lawsuit between Maxwell and accuser Virginia Giuffre and provided by fellow alleged victim Sarah Ransome.