Revealed: New Images Show Young Girls and Ghislaine Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Island
A trove of never-before-seen photographs revealed groups of young women and Ghislaine Maxwell on Jeffrey Epstein's private island in 2006 despite the incarcerated madam claiming she was nowhere near the billionaire's US Virgin Island home at the time, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pictures were part of the latest document dump connected to a previously sealed lawsuit between Maxwell and accuser Virginia Giuffre and provided by fellow alleged victim Sarah Ransome.
The images obtained by RadarOnline.com were released on Monday and show several groups of girls posing together in Epstein's Caribbean Island home. The property was said to be the location where accusers were sex trafficked and forced to participate in the late businessman and Maxwell's alleged sex ring.
Pictures of Maxwell casually dressed and lounging around the house laid bare, along with the many photos of young girls, including Nadia Marcinkova, who was dubbed “Global Girl” in the Epstein saga, according to court documents.
The former British socialite — who is serving a 20-year sentence for grooming and recruiting the youthful females for Epstein and his rich buddies to allegedly sexually abuse — was also pictured with ex-French modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel.
He took his life in December 2020 while incarcerated on charges of raping underage girls, more than one year after Epstein was found hanged in his prison cell.
Another photo showed Ransome in nothing but her towel. She was among the women who testified against Maxwell.
“You know, all the girls kind of reported to Ghislaine. Ghislaine was like the mama bear, if you know what I mean. She called the shots; we had to listen to Ghislaine,” Ransome said during her testimony.
“And Ghislaine was Jeffrey’s right-hand woman, so, you know, whatever Jeffrey wanted went through Ghislaine and then filtered through.”
Ransome also claimed that Epstein promised to use his power to get her into the Fashion Institute of Technology in exchange for being one of his “sex slaves," reported the New York Post.
She also alleged that Maxwell targeted girls in distress.
“They were really naughty. You know, they took girls from very underprivileged families. They gave them accommodation, they gave them food, gave them money for transportation, you know, private planes, etc, etc.,” Ransome said, according to documents.
“So if I didn’t have sex with Jeffrey, I would be homeless and starving in New York, so — and my dream of getting a full-time education at one of the top fashion institutes in the world would be diminished.”
The photos come just days after thousands of Epstein-related documents were released. Troubling accusations against Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and more were among the docs, which are being made public on a rolling basis. Two will be held back until at least January 22.