Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence After Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump: Maintains Her Innocence

"Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court's recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal," Maxwell's attorneys, Arthur L. Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson, told The Messenger.

They continued to claim that their client was innocent. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking after being found guilty of grooming young girls for Epstein's ring.