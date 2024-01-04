Your tip
Ghislaine Maxwell Breaks Silence After Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump: Maintains Her Innocence

Ghislaine Maxwell changed her tune after her lawyer claimed she had “nothing to say” about the identities of 150 Jeffrey Epstein associates being released.

Jan. 3 2024, Published 11:01 p.m. ET

Ghislaine Maxwell changed her tune after her lawyer claimed she had “nothing to say” about the identities of 150 Jeffrey Epstein associates being released. Shortly after the document dump outed claims about high-profile individuals like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew went public on Wednesday evening, her attorney spoke out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Ghislaine Maxwell took no position on the Court's recent decision to unseal documents in Giuffre v. Maxwell as these disclosures have no bearing on her or her pending appeal," Maxwell's attorneys, Arthur L. Aidala and Diana Fabi Samson, told The Messenger.

They continued to claim that their client was innocent. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking after being found guilty of grooming young girls for Epstein's ring.

Maxwell's attorneys said she solely focused on proving her innocence after being sentenced to 20 years for allegedly recruiting and grooming girls for Epstein.

"Ghislaine's focus is on the upcoming appellate argument asking for her entire case to dismissed. She is confident that she will obtain justice in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. She has consistently and vehemently maintained her innocence," Aidala and Samson said of Maxwell's uphill legal battle.

As RadarOnline.com reported, top-secret documents were unsealed by court officials hours ago, revealing the identities of several individuals tied to the dead businessman-turned-convicted sex offender.

Among those names was former President Clinton. Johanna Sjoberg, one of Epstein's alleged victims, said in her just-released deposition, "Jeffrey told her 'Clinton likes them young,' referring to girls."

Her uncensored deposition was obtained by News Nation.

Sjoberg also alleged she met Prince Andrew for the first time with Maxwell and fellow alleged victim Virginia Giuffre, who sued the royal and settled for roughly $10 million.

Bill Clinton denied knowing anything about Epstein's sex crimes in 2019.

An accuser, identified as Jane Doe #3, alleged that she was "forced" to perform sexual acts with Prince Andrew on several occasions as a minor, including reportedly participating in group sex on Epstein's private island.

"Perhaps even more important to her role in Epstein's sexual abuse ring, [Ghislaine] Maxwell had direct connections to other powerful individuals with whom she could connect Epstein. For instance, one such powerful individual Epstein forced Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was a member of the British Royal Family, Prince Andrew (a/k/a Duke of York)," the unsealed documents read.

Jane Doe #3 alleged that she was "forced" to perform sexual acts with Prince Andrew on several occasions as a minor, including participating in group sex on Epstein's private island.

"Jane Doe #3 was forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations: in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell’s apartment), in New York, and on Epstein’s private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)," they continued.

"Epstein instructed Jane Doe #3 that she was to give the Prince whatever he demanded and required Jane Doe #3 to report back to him on the details of the sexual abuse. Maxwell facilitated Prince Andrew's acts of sexual abuse by acting as a 'madame' for Epstein, thereby assisting in internationally trafficking Jane Doe #3 (and numerous other young girls) for sexual purposes."

More names are expected to be released after a federal judge ruled documents no longer need to be sealed from a 2015 civil lawsuit that alleged Epstein and Maxwell ran a human trafficking enterprise.

