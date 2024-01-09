Shannon Beador 'Not Happy' With Tamra Judge Over Tres Amigas Split, Will Continue to Film Together on 'RHOC'
Shannon Beador has a bone to pick with Tamra Judge, and fans will watch it play out in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Beador and Vicki Gunvalson "aren't happy" after Judge aired out the Tres Amigas' beef.
Regardless of their feud, an insider connected to Shannon revealed she won't avoid filming with Judge and assumes production will catch their fallout.
Gunvalson and Judge aired the threesome's split on social media over the weekend. Fans raised eyebrows when Vicki announced she was going on a nationwide comedy tour with Beador minus the third member of Tres Amigas, Tamra.
Judge returned the favor hours later when she revealed her live show with Teddi Mellencamp for their podcast, Two Ts In a Pod.
Things quickly escalated when Gunvalson reposted a diss about Judge and Mellencamp.
“Two T-holes have nothing on @shannonbeador, @vickigunvalson and @dougbudin Live! We know which show we’ll be watching…” the fan post read.
After Judge caught wind of it, all hell broke loose.
Sharing a screenshot of Gunvalson's story with the diss, she wrote, "My friend, my soulmate, my sister, my a---. #RHOC.”
Judge continued to unravel, spilling little nuggets about their feud.
“I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life. So refreshed. So relieved," she wrote. Judge insisted the Tres Amigas breakup wasn't for RHOC. “Not everything is about the show. Some stuff goes further than a TV show," the reality star wrote.
She also addressed her friendship with Beador's newest archenemy, Alexis Bellino, who is currently dating her ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.
“Also, for anyone who gives me s–t for making up with Alexis… I made up with her at #BravoCon. Weeks before she even met John at The Quiet Woman, and over a month before they went public as a couple. So if you’re gonna talk s–t, get it right!” Judge said.
There are still rumblings that Bellino will join the Season 18 cast. Sources told RadarOnline.com in November that if Bellino makes her RHOC comeback, Beador felt confident she "has enough allies" on the show who will have her back.
But now that her best friend is out of the picture, the future doesn't seem so clear.
“Let’s see who films this season," Judge teased.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.