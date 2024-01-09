Shannon Beador 'Not Happy' With Tamra Judge Over Tres Amigas Split, Will Continue to Film Together on 'RHOC'

Shannon Beador has a bone to pick with Tamra Judge, and fans will watch it play out in the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Orange County. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that Beador and Vicki Gunvalson "aren't happy" after Judge aired out the Tres Amigas' beef.

Regardless of their feud, an insider connected to Shannon revealed she won't avoid filming with Judge and assumes production will catch their fallout.