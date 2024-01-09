Larsa Pippen Selling Miami Penthouse for $4 Million, House Hunting With Boyfriend Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is moving on up and out of her Miami penthouse to make a home with Marcus Jordan. The Real Housewives of Miami star put her 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom unit in the Paramount Miami World Center on the market, and she's house hunting with her boyfriend of over one year, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Larsa went live with the listing over the weekend — and she's set to collect a nice profit if she gets the asking price. She listed the luxurious 3,312-square-foot penthouse for $4.199 million after purchasing the property in 2022 for $3.375 million.
The downtown condo has all the bells and whistles, including two parking spaces, new appliances, and gorgeous city views.
The proud new owner will also have access to the building's five pools, boxing studio, fitness center, and recording studio. Larsa made the unit home by decking out the place with all-new wallpaper and bougie window blackouts.
The penthouse was heavily featured on RHOM and was the location of several cast blowups, as well as Marcus' welcome home party.
Sources told TMZ that Larsa is hunting for a new place in Miami to share with Marcus, but the couple has yet to find what they're looking for. Scottie Pippen's ex-wife made headlines when she went public with Michael Jordan's son.
Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, confirmed their romance last year after months of claiming they weren't exclusive.
Rumors swirled that the pair got engaged after Larsa was seen wearing a huge diamond ring — but RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the new bling was just a "promise ring."
Sources told us they had discussed walking down the aisle in the future, so moving in together seems to be a step in the right direction.
Michael's son fueled wedding speculation when he insinuated the two were already engaged.
When asked Marcus if wedding bells were in their future, he told the cameras they were "looking for a location" and a wedding was "in the works." However, RadarOnline.com's insider was told a proposal hasn't happened yet — but one is coming.
While Larsa and Marcus seem pumped about their future, his famous father gave mixed messages when asked how he felt about his son dating Scottie's ex.
After Michael seemed to diss their relationship, Marcus stood up for his father. While Marcus laughed off his dad's reaction, Larsa didn't find it funny.