Larsa Pippen NOT Engaged to Marcus Jordan: Diamond is Just a Promise Ring
Michael Jordan can relax... for now. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are NOT engaged, at least not yet, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The Real Housewives of Miami star fueled engagement rumors on Thursday after she was spotted wearing a gorgeous diamond ring when the two stepped out at Catch in West Hollywood, only hours after Marcus revealed he'd like to make Pippen his Mrs.
However, RadarOnline.com can reveal Jordan's son, 32, hasn't popped the question yet, but they are planning to be each other's forever — and the only ring she's received from Marcus is a promise ring... so far.
"He gave her a promise ring," a source with direct knowledge told this outlet on Friday, adding, "The two have been talking marriage."
Larsa wore the same ring while attending Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The pair ate dinner before Champagne Papi's show at Jones in West Hollywood, where the diamonds were on full display.
When TMZ asked Marcus if wedding bells were in their future, his response made it seem like they were already engaged.
He told the cameras they were "looking for a location," adding a wedding is "in the works." While Jordan's arch-enemy Scottie Pippen's ex-wife might soon be his daughter-in-law, RadarOnline.com is told a proposal hasn't happened but will be coming.
This comes just one month after the retired Chicago Bulls legend insinuated he didn't approve of his son's relationship with Larsa, 49.
The couple was first linked at the end of 2022. At the time, insiders told RadarOnline.com Larsa and Marcus weren't exclusive and were "both seeing other people."
"Larsa doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now," the source dished in November, adding their relationship was "so new" and "they’re just enjoying time getting to know each other."
That didn't last long because they made their romance official in January.
While Jordan made headlines when he shouted "no" to a photographer when he was asked if he approved of their relationship, Marcus insisted his famous father was just kidding with his response. But Larsa wasn't laughing.
"I didn't think it was funny," she told Marcus during a July episode of their podcast, Separation Anxiety. "There's nothing funny about it." The Bravolebrity then admitted that she was "kind of embarrassed" about the diss.