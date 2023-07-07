Michael Jordan's Son Publicly Motorboats GF Larsa Pippen After NBA Legend Disses Relationship

Michael Jordan's son doesn't care if his dad disapproves of his relationship with Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan, 32, hit back at his father's recent comments about his personal life by giving the Real Housewives of Miami star a little extra PDA on her birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple stepped out in Miami on Thursday to celebrate — and Marcus threw Michael's disapproval in his face by sticking his between Larsa's cleavage!