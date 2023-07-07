Michael Jordan's Son Publicly Motorboats GF Larsa Pippen After NBA Legend Disses Relationship
Michael Jordan's son doesn't care if his dad disapproves of his relationship with Larsa Pippen. Marcus Jordan, 32, hit back at his father's recent comments about his personal life by giving the Real Housewives of Miami star a little extra PDA on her birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple stepped out in Miami on Thursday to celebrate — and Marcus threw Michael's disapproval in his face by sticking his between Larsa's cleavage!
Despite their 17-year age gap, Marcus had no issue showing affection for the birthday girl. As the couple danced at E11EVEN nightclub, Michael's son stuck his face deep into Larsa's bosom and unapologetically motorboated her.
The Bravo star, who used to be married to Michael's ex-teammate Scottie Pippen, ate it up.
In a video, which Marcus shared on his Instagram Stories, Larsa laughed and continued dancing as her much younger boyfriend smoked hookah near her chest before devouring her.
"Happy Birthday Baby," he wrote as text over the video. "Mood all day."
Marcus also shared several photos with Larsa from their personal stash. Despite dating since September 2022, Marcus' superstar father recently said he didn't approve of their relationship.
But one day before Larsa's birthday, the couple debunked Michael's comments.
- Michael Jordan Doesn't Approve of 32-year-old Son Marcus' Romance With Larsa Pippen
- Larsa Pippen Scores Cut of Ex-husband Scottie’s Chicago Bulls Retirement Plan in Divorce Settlement, Court Docs Reveal
- Tamron Hall & 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Go Toe To Toe During Wild Interview: 'You Don't Have It Right!'
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Marcus said, "Well, we spent some time together during the holidays. She came and visited some of my family, I visited some of her family, so I think that’s kinda what, once we realized our families were OK with it, then I feel like that was easier for us."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We spent Thanksgiving together last year and, you know, my family loves her. They think she's great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with, you know, where I'm living," he continued.
Admitting that "everybody had an opinion at first" about their romance, Marcus added, "At least for me, if we're gonna be in the media, you know, I kind of need to introduce you to my mom and my mom's side and my dad's side. And so, I think that went well and so far, so good."