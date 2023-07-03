Your tip
Michael Jordan Doesn't Approve of 32-year-old Son Marcus' Romance With Larsa Pippen

Jul. 3 2023, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

NBA legend Michael Jordan made it clear that he doesn't think his son Marcus' romance with reality star Larsa Pippen is a slam dunk, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Sunday, the Chicago Bulls icon was spotted exiting Matignon in Paris when he was asked point-blank if he approved of the couple's friendship-turned-relationship.

Jordan let out a hearty laugh and then yelled out a loud and clear "no!" when the photog gave another shot at getting an answer.

"You don't approve?" TMZ inquired, to which he replied with another head nod as the interviewer tried to squeeze in: "Do you think he's going to ask her to marry him?"

MJ never replied and his security team closed the door soon after so he could leave.

The Washington Wizards alum's response came as a surprise considering what Pippen shared about her romance with Marcus during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show earlier this year.

Pippen was grilled about whether or not she had been introduced to Marcus' father and mother, Michael, and his ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, but she did not want to dive further into the topic.

"I've recently been hanging out with them but I don't really want to talk about them. I feel like it's not about my parents, his parents ... they're all happy. Our whole family is fine," the Real Housewives of Miami shared.

Pippen addressed their 16-year age gap and said it didn't impact their connection, noting her former spouse Scottie Pippen was a decade older. The exes divorced in 2021.

Dating rumors with her current beau started in September and she called Marcus her "forever Valentine" in February. Pippen said they met at a party four years ago.

"Why would you date Michael Jordan's son knowing that, it's been pretty clear, that Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan didn't have this relationship people thought and certainly don't have it now?" Hall wondered.

"I can't basically explain how someone else feels," Pippen replied. "That's how Scottie feels; he has a right to the way he feels. I personally don't really care about what other people — I live my truth, I'm happy.”

