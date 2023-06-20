Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Larsa Pippen
Exclusive

Larsa Pippen Scores Cut of Ex-husband Scottie’s Chicago Bulls Retirement Plan in Divorce Settlement, Court Docs Reveal

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 20 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen will be paid out a portion of her ex-husband Scottie’s retirement plan from the Chicago Bulls, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes have informed the court that Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the Chicago Bulls 401k Savings Plan Trust.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The account was found to be community property of the marital estate. Per the filing, Larsa will receive 50% of all account balances as of the plan valuation date closest to the parties' date of marital separation November 3, 2016.

Scottie played for the Bulls from 1987 to 1998.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The agreement was signed on June 15, 2023.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Larsa and Scottie settled their never-ending divorce in early 2022. The couple, who have two minor kids, Sophia and Justin, and two adult sons, Preston and Scotty Pippen Jr.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Larsa Pippen

Scottie agreed to pay an undisclosed amount in child support. The deal had the two-sharing legal and physical custody of their young kids. The two reached a deal on spousal support but the terms were sealed from the public.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

In the divorce docs, Scottie and Larsa listed their date of marriage as July 20, 1997. The Bravo filed for divorce from her ex-husband on November 2, 2018, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Back in November, the two revealed Larsa will receive a portion of Scottie’s National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The court determined the reality star has an interest in all funds Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Larsa has moved on from Scottie and is currently dating her ex-husband’s old teammate Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.

Earlier this month, the two launched a new podcast where they opened up about the backlash over their relationship. She has been adamant she did not know Marcus when he was a child nor did they interact with each other.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.