Larsa Pippen Scores Cut of Ex-husband Scottie’s Chicago Bulls Retirement Plan in Divorce Settlement, Court Docs Reveal
Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen will be paid out a portion of her ex-husband Scottie’s retirement plan from the Chicago Bulls, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the exes have informed the court that Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the Chicago Bulls 401k Savings Plan Trust.
The account was found to be community property of the marital estate. Per the filing, Larsa will receive 50% of all account balances as of the plan valuation date closest to the parties' date of marital separation November 3, 2016.
Scottie played for the Bulls from 1987 to 1998.
The agreement was signed on June 15, 2023.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Larsa and Scottie settled their never-ending divorce in early 2022. The couple, who have two minor kids, Sophia and Justin, and two adult sons, Preston and Scotty Pippen Jr.
- Tamron Hall & 'RHOM' Star Larsa Pippen Go Toe To Toe During Wild Interview: 'You Don't Have It Right!'
- Larsa Pippen Joined By Marcus Jordan On 'WWHL' As She Addresses What Ex-Husband Scottie Thinks About Their Rumored Romance
- Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement
Scottie agreed to pay an undisclosed amount in child support. The deal had the two-sharing legal and physical custody of their young kids. The two reached a deal on spousal support but the terms were sealed from the public.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
In the divorce docs, Scottie and Larsa listed their date of marriage as July 20, 1997. The Bravo filed for divorce from her ex-husband on November 2, 2018, in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Back in November, the two revealed Larsa will receive a portion of Scottie’s National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.
The court determined the reality star has an interest in all funds Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Larsa has moved on from Scottie and is currently dating her ex-husband’s old teammate Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus.
Earlier this month, the two launched a new podcast where they opened up about the backlash over their relationship. She has been adamant she did not know Marcus when he was a child nor did they interact with each other.