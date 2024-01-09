Meghan Markle Was Invited to 'Suits' Reunion at Golden Globes but Turned It Down
Meghan Markle got the opportunity to reunite with her former Suits costars at the 2024 Golden Globes years after the legal drama series wrapped, but she turned it down.
RadarOnline.com has learned the Duchess of Sussex was invited to the glitzy event held at the Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday, where she could have joined Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht to present the award for Best Television Series Drama to the cast and crew of Succession.
"We asked, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment," one insider told Page Six.
Markle portrayed Rachel Zane for seven seasons on the hit show which recently broke streaming records on Netflix.
"When it all came through, we were all texting each other," Torres told Variety about their group chat. "Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it's very exciting."
When asked who reached out to Markle, the actress said, "We don't have her number."
The renegade royal may have avoided a potentially awkward moment on the show when host Jo Koy earlier made a quip about Markle and her husband, Prince Harry.
"Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that's just by Netflix," he joked.
During his opening monologue, Koy zinged the royals not once, but twice. "How great was Imelda Staunton in The Crown, isn't she amazing? Her portrayal of the Queen was so good Prince Harry called her and asked her for money," the comedian said.
Koy made his dig at the Sussexes years after they stepped back from their senior duties and vowed to become financially independent.
RadarOnline.com learned last summer that royal drama spilled into the couple's relationship with insiders claiming the two were "taking time apart" in hopes of rebuilding their bond after the pair's marital woes were fueled by tension with his family on the heels of their Netflix series and Harry's bombshell memoir, Spare.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
More recently, Markle raved about the renewed success of Suits while revealing her plans with Harry for the future.
"We have so many exciting things on the slate," she said on the Variety Women of Power Gala red carpet. "I can't wait until we can announce them, but I'm just really proud of what we're creating and my husband is loving it too."