Meghan Markle Was Invited to 'Suits' Reunion at Golden Globes but Turned It Down

Meghan Markle got the opportunity to reunite with her former Suits costars at the 2024 Golden Globes years after the legal drama series wrapped, but she turned it down.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Duchess of Sussex was invited to the glitzy event held at the Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday, where she could have joined Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty and Gabriel Macht to present the award for Best Television Series Drama to the cast and crew of Succession.