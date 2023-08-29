Royal Family Forbid Meghan Markle From Saying a Particular Word on Television, 'Suits' Creator Claims
The Royal family was no stranger to strict rules, and those apparently extended to Meghan Markle's acting career, RadarOnline.com has learned.
While on the popular drama, Suits creator Aaron Korsh revealed that the Royals barred Markle from saying one particular word on the show.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Korsh dished about writing for Markle while she dated her now-husband Prince Harry.
"I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff," Korsh said, as he noted the Royals didn't interject on "many things" but when they did, it was "a little irritating."
One rumored item that was allegedly rejected by Harry's family was the use of a slang term for male nether regions that rhymes with "mock."
Markle was supposed to say the line: "My family would say poppycock;" however, it was struck down by Royals.
"The royal family did not want her saying the word," Korsh claimed. "They didn’t want to put the word ‘poppycock’ in her mouth. I presume because they didn’t want people cutting things together of her saying 'c---.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Meghan Markle Spotted WITHOUT Engagement Ring AGAIN — as Rumors Swirl Royal Renegades Face Marital Woes
- Meghan Markle Rips the Ring Off: Duchess Steps out WITHOUT Her Glittering Trio of Diamonds — After 'Nasty Fights, Humiliation and Failure'
- Meghan Markle Mystery Patch: Duchess Spotted in 70-degree California With Warm Clothing and Mysterious Device on Wrist
After "poppycock" was given the axe, Korsh said the line was updated with an actual curse word, which somehow went over easier with Markle's in-laws.
Korsh said he wasn't thrilled with "poppycock" being replaced with "b-------" because he had told his family about the line, which was a nod to the expressions used in his household.
Interestingly, Korsh noted that wasn't sure how the Royal family was able to get advanced copies of the script, but they managed to see the show's writing before viewers.
Korsh added that he was aware of their "access" to scripts because "feedback" would be received on Markle's character.
"There was maybe one or two more things, but I can’t remember," the creator said of additional issues with scripts raised from across the pond.
While Suits has been off-air for quite some time, the popular show re-emerged as a fan favorite on Netflix. Markle starred as Rachel Zane, a paralegal turned fierce attorney for seven seasons.
Markle's time as Zane came to an end in April 2018, when her last episode aired. Weeks later, she became a real-life princess when she wed Prince Harry in an elaborate ceremony.
Markle's time as a full-time working Royal came to a dramatic end when she and Prince Harry gave up their full-time titles and moved to California in March 2020.