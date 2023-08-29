Royal Family Forbid Meghan Markle From Saying a Particular Word on Television, 'Suits' Creator Claims

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Korsh dished about writing for Markle while she dated her now-husband Prince Harry.

"I will say, and I think Harry put this in the book, because I heard people talking about it — [the royal family] weighed in on some stuff," Korsh said, as he noted the Royals didn't interject on "many things" but when they did, it was "a little irritating."

One rumored item that was allegedly rejected by Harry's family was the use of a slang term for male nether regions that rhymes with "mock."