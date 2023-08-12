Meghan Markle Mystery Patch: Duchess Spotted in 70-degree California With Warm Clothing and Mysterious Device on Wrist

Meghan Markle was spotted in 70-degree California this week wearing warm clothing and a mysterious patch on her left wrist, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was seen stepping out in Montecito on Thursday while dressed in a $1,625 camel-colored Max Mara Raspoli coat and a $1,225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D’Ete shawl.