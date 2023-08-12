Meghan Markle Mystery Patch: Duchess Spotted in 70-degree California With Warm Clothing and Mysterious Device on Wrist
Meghan Markle was spotted in 70-degree California this week wearing warm clothing and a mysterious patch on her left wrist, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was seen stepping out in Montecito on Thursday while dressed in a $1,625 camel-colored Max Mara Raspoli coat and a $1,225 cashmere Hermès Rayures D’Ete shawl.
According to pictures obtained by Page Six, Meghan also accessorized her expensive outfit with $1,150 Chanel slingbacks, a $1,650 Goyard tote bag, and a $450 Givenchy belt.
The entire ensemble reportedly totaled more than $5,000.
But even more concerning were the photos of Meghan in Montecito on Thursday that showed a mysterious blue and white circular patch on her left wrist.
According to sources familiar with the mysterious patch, it was a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc – a “brain controlling” anti-stress bracelet.
NuCalm, the company that created the product, said the disc-shaped bracelet is like "having a remote control for your brain" that “promotes optimal sleep, stress relief, and relaxation.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, both Meghan and her husband – Prince Harry – have been stressed over their recent falling outs with not only the royal family but also their closest friends.
Insiders close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently claimed that the renegade royal couple are losing friends "left and right" while blaming others for their troubles.
"Their rocky road to celebrity stardom is littered with fractured friendships, broken hearts, and bitter feelings,” one source spilled this week, adding that Harry and Meghan are "devouring friends like crazy.”
The source also revealed that Harry and Meghan believe their failing popularity, tarnished public image, and axed business deals are part of an "orchestrated smear campaign” against them.
"He's paranoid people are spying on him and peddling stories to the press," one insider said about Prince Harry. "He's cold-shouldered many in his longtime inner circle."
"Harry admits he's lost many old friends after accusing the royals of racism and revealing family secrets.”
Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex still remain on the outs with King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the royal family.
But sources close to the royal family recently indicated that Harry and Meghan are working to repair the ongoing family rift by renting an apartment in Kensington Palace.
"[Harry] and Meghan are offering to rent an apartment at Kensington Palace and furnish it themselves," an insider told OK! Magazine earlier this week.
"He hopes that will please William and show that they're serious about coming back,” the royal insider continued. “Harry doesn't want to become a prisoner of the palace.”
"Despite everything that's happened, how would it look if Charles said no?"