Michelle Obama Admits She's 'Terrified' About Potential Outcome of 2024 Election
Former First Lady Michelle Obama admitted she's "terrified about what could possibly happen" in the 2024 general election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Michelle revealed her anxieties about the upcoming election during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.
During the interview, Shetty asked Michelle, "What keeps you up at night?"
The former First Lady proceeded to ramble off a list of concerns, "What keeps me up are the things that I know: The war in the region, in too many regions. What is AI going to do for us? The environment, you know, are we moving at all fast enough?"
She then zeroed in on the upcoming election and voter turnout.
"What are we doing about education? Are people going to vote? And, why aren’t people voting?" Michelle continued. "Are we too stuck to our phones? I mean, these are the things that keep me up, because you don’t have control over them, and you wonder, where are people, where are we in this, where are our hearts? What’s going to happen in this next election?"
"I am terrified about what could possibly happen," Michelle noted. "Because our leaders matter."
Michelle, who spent eight years in the White House while husband Barack Obama was Commander-in-Chief, highlighted what's at stake when voting for president.
"Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit. It affects us in ways that, sometimes I think people take it for granted," Michelle told Shetty.
"You know, the fact that people think that government — “eh, does it really even do anything?” — And I’m like, oh my God, does government do everything for us, and we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes, I worry that we do. Those are the things that keep me up."
Michelle's comments come on the heels of the primary elections in Iowa and New Hampshire — and as several states have challenged GOP frontrunner Donald Trump's ballot eligibility due to his role on January 6 and a constitutional insurrection clause.
Meanwhile, incumbent Joe Biden has faced intense scrutiny over issues including inflation, immigration, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as well as concerns regarding his ability to lead the nation at 81 years old.
With dwindling enthusiasm from Democrats and young voters, rumors swirled that Michelle would throw her hat into the political ring and run, though she has denied she plans to run.