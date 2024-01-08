Home > Exclusives > Farrah Abraham Exclusive Farrah Abraham Sued By Female Security Guard She Allegedly Slapped at Hollywood Bar Source: MEGA Abraham was arrested in January 2022 for allegedly slapping the security guard in the face. By: Whitney Vasquez Jan. 8 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Farrah Abraham has been hit with a lawsuit connected to her 2022 arrest after allegedly assaulting a security guard. In the documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, Megan Yakita Armstrong claimed she suffered "serious bodily injuries" when the former Teen Mom star allegedly "struck" the side of her face.

As this outlet reported, Abraham was arrested in January 2022 for allegedly slapping the security guard at Grandmaster Recorders in Los Angeles. According to Armstrong, she was forced to seek medical treatment after suffering an eye injury and injuries to her face. She also claimed she continues to incur medical expenses over the alleged incident.

"On January 15, 2022, Plaintiff was a security guard at a business located at 1518 N. Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, 90028 when Plaintiff was advised by other security officers at the location of a fight by one of the patron's customers on the rooftop," the lawsuit filed on Monday read. "Plaintiff met with other security officers on the rooftop in an attempt to escort Defendant Farrah Abraham, off of the property due to her assaultive behavior with other customers. Defendant physically assaulted Plaintiff when Plaintiff approached. Defendant struck Plaintiff on the side of her face."

Besides medical expenses, the security guard claimed she suffered loss of wages and trauma over the incident — and she wants to take their legal battle to trial. "The incident caused serious bodily injury and damages to Plaintiff by reason of the foregoing. Plaintiffs injuries include, but are not limited to, an eye injury and injuries to her face for which Plaintiff seeked medical treatment as well as psychological trauma and emotional distress. Plaintiff has and will continue to incur medical expenses for hospital, doctors, lost earnings and other expenses and damages in an amount to be proven at trial," the suit continued.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Abraham's rep for comment. The ex-reality star was taken into custody over the alleged assault after being placed under a citizen's arrest.

"LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a battery investigation at [Grandmaster Recorders]," an LAPD rep confirmed in a statement at the time. "Security at the location was advised of a possible fight on the rooftop. When security attempted to escort the suspect out of location, she slapped one of the security guards. Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private person's] arrest for battery."

Abraham spoke out after her arrest. "I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold," she wrote, along with a video showing her being restrained. "I've had a very traumatizing year and I don't deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered." Abraham said the restaurant "should fire their management, and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people." She then thanked "the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked."

