Meghan Markle Left Out of 'Suits' Group Chat, Ex-Costars Don't 'Have Her Number'
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is not in the Suits group chat after retiring from acting, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gina Torres revealed Markle has been out of contact with her former castmates, who reunited at the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.
"We don't have her number," Torres shared with Variety. "We just don't, so she'll see. She'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here."
The star-turned-princess notably portrayed Rachel Zane on the hit show which wrapped four years ago following a successful nine season run that spanned from 2011 to 2019.
Suits has since become a hot topic after it began streaming via Netflix, garnering a staggering 3.1 billion viewing minutes during its first week on the platform.
Torres, who portrayed Jessica Pearson on the legal drama series, took the stage this weekend alongside Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty to present Succession with the Best TV Series — Drama award.
In a red carpet interview leading up to the highly anticipated ceremony, Torres spilled, "Our text thread is insane right now, so it's very exciting."
RadarOnline.com learned that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, had struggled to find their footing in Tinseltown after their $20 million Spotify deal went south.
"As the Sussexes' popularity plummets, no one seems to be biting. And Hollywood seems to be catching on!" one insider said.
Markle later discussed the show's surging interest while hitting the red carpet for a Power of Women event in November.
"Isn't that wild?" she said. "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit. But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."
Adams, for his part, hinted the show may not be over for good on Jan. 7. "We found out about — well, it's not a revival — but a Suits spinoff," he said. "I think it's all in early stages. But what did they say? It's a show in the Suits universe. Like a Suits L.A."
As for whether Markle could be returning, he remained optimistic. "Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to L.A., they gotta fix some stuff."