Meghan Markle Left Out of 'Suits' Group Chat, Ex-Costars Don't 'Have Her Number'

Torres, who portrayed Jessica Pearson on the legal drama series, took the stage this weekend alongside Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty to present Succession with the Best TV Series — Drama award.

In a red carpet interview leading up to the highly anticipated ceremony, Torres spilled, "Our text thread is insane right now, so it's very exciting."

RadarOnline.com learned that Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, had struggled to find their footing in Tinseltown after their $20 million Spotify deal went south.

"As the Sussexes' popularity plummets, no one seems to be biting. And Hollywood seems to be catching on!" one insider said.