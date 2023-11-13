Your tip
Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Settles 6-Figure Lawsuit Over Credit Card Debt

michaeljordan marcus jordan ppjpg
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 13 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Larsa Pippen’s boyfriend Marcus Jordan was accused of refusing to pay on his credit card — but he worked out a payment plan after being dragged to court.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, in December 2022, American Express sued Michael Jordan’s son and his company Heir LLC.

larsa pipper marcus jordan
Source: mega

The address listed for Heir LLC is the same for Marcus’ boutique, The Trophy Room, located in Orlando, Florida.

On the official website, Trophy Room touts itself as an “elevated retail boutique expression, inspired by the trophy room within the Jordan family residence.”

michaeljordan
Source: mega

In the suit, Amex claimed Marcus was issued a Business Platinum Card in 2016. The company said he made all his payments on time until last year.

American Express demanded Marcus be ordered to pay the outstanding balance of $157k.

The NBA legend’s son reached a settlement with American Express in March.

Per the deal, Marcus agreed to pay the entire unpaid balance in $10k installments. Larsa’s boyfriend said he would make multiple payments each month starting March 2023 until the balance was paid off in July 2023.

marcus jordan mega
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Michael Jordan
On July 28, American Express dismissed all claims against Marcus and the case was officially closed.

Marcus’ American Express bill stopped being paid around the time he was first linked with Larsa. In early September 2022, TMZ caught the two hanging out in Miami for breakfast.

At the time, sources close to the duo claimed they were not dating and only friends. The two continued to be spotted out and about on dates despite their denial anything was going on.

Larsa and Marcus made things official in November 2022. Michael has made it known he does not approve of Marcus’ relationship with Larsa.

larsa pippen marcus jordan ig
Source: @larsapippen/instagram

In July, Michael was asked for his opinion on the relationship by the paparazzi. He shouted out “NO” to express his disapproval.

Larsa is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen who played with Michael.

On their podcast, Marcus suggested his father had been drinking when he made the comment. Larsa said it still hurt her feelings.

"I didn't think it was funny," she said. "There's nothing funny about it."

"I was kind of embarrassed," she added.

"I was like traumatized," Larsa said. "I'm like, 'Oh, my God. What are we going to do?' People think I lied."

Larsa and Marcus said they had talked the issue through and were still going strong. Recently, Marcus said he plans to marry the Real Housewives of Miami star.

