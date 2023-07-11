'Embarrassed' and 'Traumatized': Larsa Pippen, 49, Addresses Michael Jordan's Diss About Her Relationship With His 32-Year-Old Son
Larsa Pippen isn't downplaying her reaction to Michael Jordan publicly declaring his disapproval of her relationship with his 32-year-old son, Marcus. The 49-year-old is "embarrassed" and "traumatized" by the NBA legend's comments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Larsa broke down her feelings on her podcast with Marcus called "Separation Anxiety," telling her boyfriend of several months that his father's response to their romance hurt her feelings.
Remember, Larsa was married to Michael's ex-teammate and archenemy, Scottie Pippen, so the champ's comments might sting a bit more.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Michael shouted "no" when a photographer asked him if he approved of his son's relationship with The Real Housewives of Miami star. While Marcus defended his famous father by claiming he was joking and might have drank too much tequila when he blurted out his response, Larsa wasn't laughing.
"I didn't think it was funny," she told Marcus. "There's nothing funny about it." The Bravolebrity then admitted that she was "kind of embarrassed" about His Airness' comment.
Larsa seemed to think Michael's reaction was shocking, considering all the time she's spent with the family and previous conversations with the legendary Chicago Bulls star — leading her to tell the press that Michael was on board with their relationship before his one-off comment.
"I was like traumatized," she said. "I'm like, 'Oh, my God. What are we going to do?' People think I lied," she added. Marcus couldn't stop defending his father, telling their listeners that Michael reached out repeatedly to apologize for his diss.
He also insinuated that Michael's response had something to do with Scottie.
As for where Larsa and Marcus go from here, the couple said they are moving past the latest hurdle. "I feel good right now," the RHOM said about their future. "I feel like we talked it through."
Marcus previously discounted his dad's remarks when speaking with ET, saying, "We spent Thanksgiving together last year and, you know, my family loves her. They think she's great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I'm happy, they're happy with, you know, where I'm living."
He later proved he didn't care about Michael's approval by publicly motorboating Larsa on her birthday.