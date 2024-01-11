Your tip
'Control Your Client': Donald Trump's Fraud Judge Gives Stern Warning After Ex-President Launches Into Courtroom Tirade

Trump's lawye was told to "control your client."

By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's attorneys were given a stern warning after their client launched into a tirade in the middle of his $370 million fraud trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Judge Arthur Engoron told Trump's lawyer Christopher Kise to "control your client" when the ex-president defied his orders on Thursday.

The former commander-in-chief was allowed to speak in open court this afternoon despite being previously barred from doing so — a move that the judge quickly realized was a mistake.

"If I let you speak for five minutes, you promise to comment on the law, the facts, not go outside of it?" Judge Engoron asked Trump.

Instead of answering, the accused fraudster launched a five-minute meltdown from his seat, reported Daily Mail.

Trump rambled on without pauses as he called his financial statements "perfect" and claimed that banks were "as happy as they can be." He then flipped the script, alleging there was "not one witness against us" in what he said was a "political witch hunt."

Trump also told the judge, "We should have received damages for what we've gone through."

Trump has been accused of inflating his net worth to dupe banks, allegedly issuing false financial statements each year between 2011 and 2021.

New York Attorney General Letitia James accused the GOP frontrunner of inflating his net worth to dupe banks, allegedly issuing false financial statements each year between 2011 and 2021. Trump said the issue concerning his Trump Tower triplex apartment — which he's accused of triple inflating in size — was an "honest mistake" and corrected immediately.

"When you say don't go outside of these things - we have a situation where I'm an innocent man," he stated.

The judge cautioned him when he turned his sights on James, claiming she "hates Trump and doesn't want me to get elected" — but Trump fired back.

"(You have) your own agenda, you can't listen for more than one minute," the reality star-turned-president shouted.

Trump went on an unhinged rant after being given the floor on Thursday.

That's when Judge Engoron took action, warning Trump's lawyer, "Mr Kise, please control our client." Trump didn't stop, calling the case a "persecution."

"Haven't you been sued before?" the judge asked Trump, who ignored the question and said that he should have won this case "many times."

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, Nassau County authorities responded to a bomb threat at Justice Engoron’s home after Trump attacked him on Truth Social, his social media site.

The judge must have had enough because he interrupted Trump and broke for lunch. Thursday marked closing arguments and a wild day in and out of court.

Nassau County authorities responded to a bomb threat at Justice Engoron's home after Trump attacked him on Truth Social, his social media site, saying that the judge and Ms. James were trying to "screw me."

