New Video Shows OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney and Slain BF in Heated Spat 2 Months Before Fatal Stabbing

"Get out, b----," she yelled. "You never loved me."

Obumseli later interjected to state that he always tried to uplift her. "You're the baddest person in this b----," he said. "No one has anything on you. I tell you this every day."

At the end of the clip, Clenney appeared to feel disrespected and told him "shut up" and that she never wanted to see him again.

Prosecutors plan to use the Aspen video to prove she has a history of being the aggressor in their relationship while her defense attorneys have insisted Clenney acted in defense when she stabbed Obumseli at their Miami highrise apartment in April 2022.