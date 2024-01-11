New Video Shows OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney and Slain BF in Heated Spat 2 Months Before Fatal Stabbing
A newly unsealed video part of the murder case against OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney captured an explosive fight between her and slain boyfriend Christian "Toby" Obumseli just two months before his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The three-minute, nine-second clip was from February 2022 during a content trip in Aspen, Colorado, when she was under the impression he had flirted with other women.
"You're hindering my progress," she cried as both got into a physical argument. "I am fed up with how you f------ treat me," Clenney said.
Obumseli denied doing anything wrong, and Clenney stated that she had been embarrassed by his actions in the video published by TMZ on Thursday.
"Christian, you're fired!" she declared before cussing him out and demanding he leave, pushing him out of the door. "Don't touch me again," he said.
"Get out, b----," she yelled. "You never loved me."
Obumseli later interjected to state that he always tried to uplift her. "You're the baddest person in this b----," he said. "No one has anything on you. I tell you this every day."
At the end of the clip, Clenney appeared to feel disrespected and told him "shut up" and that she never wanted to see him again.
Prosecutors plan to use the Aspen video to prove she has a history of being the aggressor in their relationship while her defense attorneys have insisted Clenney acted in defense when she stabbed Obumseli at their Miami highrise apartment in April 2022.
"Obumseli attacked her and choked her that evening; Courtney had no choice but to meet force with force," Clenney's attorney Frank Andrew Prieto said.
Clenney, also formerly known as Courtney Tailor on Instagram, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon after their domestic dispute in April 2022.
An arrest warrant stated that Clenney claimed she threw the knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away. A description from the Medical Examiner's Office, however, determined that Obumseli suffered from a knife wound three inches deep.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in December that prosecution was pushing back against an attempt by Clenney's legal team to get a "demonstrative" video by their knife-throwing expert submitted into evidence to show she was allegedly acting in self-defense.
Clenney has been awaiting trial at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami after her extradition from Hawaii.