Diddy Scrubbed From Yung Miami’s Upcoming BET Reality Show After Mogul Was Hit With Sexual Assault Allegations: Report
Diddy allegedly filmed several scenes for his on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami’s upcoming reality show — but producers decided to remove any footage of him after the mogul was accused of sexual assault.
The Jasmine Brand reported that Diddy was “pulled from the project.” Sources told the outlet that Miami has been forced to film new scenes to “replace the footage from” the episodes Diddy was set to appear in.
The outlet said the show is set to air on BET later this year.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Diddy was hit with multiple lawsuits over alleged sexual assault. The first was brought by his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie who accused him of rape and forcing her to have sexual relations with other men while he watched.
The producer settled the bombshell lawsuit and released a statement that denied wrongdoing.
His lawyer said, "Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes [Cassie] the best.”
Days later, Diddy was hit with 2 separate civil lawsuits brought by women over alleged sexual assault.
A fourth lawsuit was filed in early December by an anonymous woman who claimed Diddy and two men gang-raped her in New York in 2003. The alleged victim said she was 17 at the time while Diddy was 34.
Diddy has denied all allegations of wrongdoing. After the third lawsuit was filed, he released a statement on social media.
"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy," Diddy said. "Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday."
He added, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."
In the weeks since Cassie filed her lawsuit, Diddy and his businesses have lost brand deals, Hulu dropped his family's yet-to-be-released family reality show and the mogul decided to temporarily step down as chairman of his media company, Revolt.
Diddy has yet to respond in court to the three pending lawsuits.