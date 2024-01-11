Alexis Bellino Hasn't Signed Formal Offer for 'RHOC' as She's Weighing Pros and Cons About Return
Alexis Bellino is in high demand for her Real Housewives of Orange Country comeback but hasn't signed on the dotted line despite being presented with a "formal offer." RadarOnline.com has confirmed that "nothing has been signed" when it comes to Bellino — even though her storyline would be one of the juiciest now that she's dating Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.
We already broke the story last month — Bellino was approached for Season 18, with a well-placed network insider revealing she had been meeting with producers about the decision; however, she wasn't sure if she wanted to return to the franchise. Page Six was the first to report on the "formal offer," as she hadn't been presented with a physical contract at the time of our story.
An insider told RadarOnline.com that Bellino has been weighing the pros and cons of returning to the highly successful reality television show and "doesn't know if she wants" to be thrust back into the drama.
“I’ll never say never,” Bellino said during Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party weeks later, admitting that joining the cast would inevitably “start a little drama” with Beador. According to Janseen's new lady, she doesn't owe Beador anything.
“Here’s the truth,” she said, “I have never met Shannon, I have never worked with Shannon. I wish her nothing but the best in life.”
Bellino wouldn't be the only costar feuding with Beador this season as cameras expect to roll on the fallout of the Tres Amigas breakup.
The best friend group — featuring Vicki Gunvalson and RHOC star Tamra Judge — turned their drunken nights into a money-making machine when they took their shenanigans on the road; however, their was made public over the weekend.
Now, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Beador and Gunvalson are weighing their options— and ex-Bravolebrity Kelly Dodd's name has been thrown in the mix for Judge's possible replacement.
We spoke to Dodd, who told us she would happily go on the road with them if they offered.
As for Bellino's new relationship with Janssen, insiders shared that Beador is "sad" about the situation. Despite her feelings about her ex's romance with her potential costar, RadarOnline.com is told she'll keep it professional and film with Bellino — if Alexis decides to sign her RHOC contract.
Beador and Janssen said they called in quits on their nearly four-year relationship in November 2022; however, RadarOnline.com was told they were "definitely dating" when she got her DUI in September 2023. Insiders also revealed to us that Janssen's neighbors heard them "loudly arguing" on the night of Beador's arrest.
At BravoCon in November, Beador shared that she hadn't spoken to Janssen in "over a month." His relationship with Bellino was confirmed weeks later.