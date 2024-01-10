Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador 'Considering' Replacing Tamra Judge With Kelly Dodd in Tres Amigas
Tres Amigas without Tamra Judge? After it was revealed the famous Real Housewives of Orange Country trio broke up, sources told RadarOnline.com that Vicki Gunvalson and Shannon Beador are tossing up their options — and their former Bravo costar Kelly Dodd's name has been thrown in the mix for Judge's possible replacement.
An insider close to the situation revealed Gunvalson and Beador "aren't happy" that Judge aired out their dirty laundry over the weekend, saying she was no longer part of the legendary threesome.
The source shared that Gunvalson and Beador's inner circle encouraged the pair to "replace" Judge and take their show on the road with a different ex-orange holder.
"Maybe Kelly Dodd replaces her," the friend suggested to RadarOnline.com, adding, "They are considering it."
Another source told us that Dodd would happily go on the road with them if they offered.
When we reached out to Dodd for comment.
Fans were shocked when Vicki announced she was going on a nationwide comedy tour with Beador minus the third member of Tres Amigas. Judge returned the favor hours later when she revealed her live show with Teddi Mellencamp for their podcast, Two Ts In a Pod.
Tamra couldn't keep her lips sealed, spilling the tea behind their split almost immediately — but Gunvalson made the first move when she shared a fan's post comparing the two shows.
“Two T-holes have nothing on @shannonbeador, @vickigunvalson and @dougbudin Live! We know which show we’ll be watching…” the fan post read, catching Judge's attention.
"My friend, my soulmate, my sister, my a---. #RHOC," Tamra clapped back, sharing a screenshot of Gunvalson's post.
“I felt like I just took the biggest dump of my life. So refreshed. So relieved," Judge wrote on X. She also insisted the Tres Amigas breakup wasn't for the upcoming season of RHOC. “Not everything is about the show. Some stuff goes further than a TV show," she said.
Dodd weighed in on the Tres Amigas feud by posting a comment on Gunvalson's announcement about her tour with Beador.
"Tamrat is diabolical that's why they love her at Bravo. They did you a favor not having you back. God's rejection is God's protection," Dodd wrote, referencing Gunvalson not being asked to return to RHOC after she made a few cameos last season.
As for Beador and Judge, sources told RadarOnline.com that despite their drama, they will continue to film together for Season 18. Production is expected to begin soon.