Nigel Lythgoe Steps Down From Nonprofit to 'Clear His Name' After Sexual Assault Lawsuits

This is just the latest company that Lythgoe has distanced himself from in the wake of the allegations. The So You Think You Can Dance executive walked away from his show duties last week.

"I have informed the producers of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series. I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain," Lythgoe announced on Friday.

"In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation."