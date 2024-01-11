Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Nigel Lythgoe
Exclusive

Nigel Lythgoe Resigned From Dance Organization He Co-Founded Before Paula Abdul Allegations

nigel lythgoe american dance movement
Source: MEGA

Nigel Lythgoe co-founded American Dance Movement with Adam Shankman in 2010.

By:

Jan. 11 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Nigel Lythgoe has walked away from So You Think You Can Dance in the wake of Paula Abdul's sexual assault lawsuit, but RadarOnline.com discovered the television mogul was already dropping his workload months before then, which included quietly resigning from a dance organization he co-founded.

Article continues below advertisement
nigel lythgoe pp
Source: MEGA

A spokesperson told RadarOnline.com that he "resigned" from his position at the end of 2022.

American Dance Movement — formerly known as Dizzy Feet — is an organization that Lythgoe started with his business partner Adam Shankman, known for his work on films like Hairspray and Step Up, in 2010. American Dance Movement funds dance education in underserved communities and grants to programs that make a positive impact through the benefits of movement.

Despite being listed as a co-founder on the website, RadarOnline.com has confirmed Lythgoe is not involved with the organization or day-to-day activities.

Article continues below advertisement

"Nigel Lythgoe resigned from American Dance Movement in October 2022,” a spokesperson told us. Given the timeframe, it appears the move had nothing to do with the allegations, but it shows that Lythgoe was clearing his calendar well before she filed her lawsuit.

This isn't the only drop that Lythgoe has made with a business partner in the last year.

nigel lythgoe vows to fight paula abduls sexual assault claims
Source: MEGA

Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit at the end of December, accusing Nigel of sexually assaulting her on two occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, he slashed the price of the California winery he owns with American Idol co-creator Ken Warwick in August. The pair purchased the sprawling 164-acre estate — known as Villa San-Juliette — located near Paso Robles, CA, in 2005. They put it on the market for $22 million in August 2022 and significantly decreased the asking price one year later.

Lythogoe and Warwick dropped the winery to $16.5 million months ago. Despite the $5.5 million slice, they can still expect a good chunk of change, considering they purchased the property for $5.2 million.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
nigel lythgoe sytycd
Source: MEGA

He announced he was stepping down from 'So You Think You Can Dance' after her lawsuit.

MORE ON:
Nigel Lythgoe

As this outlet reported, Abdul sued Lythgoe for sexual assault last week, claiming the TV executive forced himself on her during her stints as a judge on American Idol and SYTYCD.

The Straight Up singer included two alleged incidents in the lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed she contacted her representative after one of the alleged situations but worried about retaliation, so she did not report her accusations.

Abdul also claimed that he called her at some point after the alleged incidents and "taunted" her by saying they should celebrate because it had been "7 years and the statute of limitations had run."

nigel lythgoe vows to fight paula abduls sexual assault claims
Source: MEGA

Lythgoe denied Abdul's allegations — but she wasn't the only female to step forward with accusations.

Article continues below advertisement

Lythgoe denied Abdul's allegations — but she wasn't the only female to step forward. He was hit with a second lawsuit by two contestants from his short-lived competition show All American Girl, who accused Lythgoe of showing up on the set and in the dressing rooms where he allegedly "openly swatted and groped" their butts.

They claimed that Lythgoe, a producer on the 2003 program, insisted that one of the girls ride with him to the studio to meet the rest of the cast after their wrap party. The second plaintiff alleged she rode with them to protect her friend. Instead of taking them to the studio, Lythgoe's accusers alleged he took them to his home, where things reportedly escalated.

After lawsuits, Deadline reported that Lythgoe was being investigated by Sony Pictures TV’s 19 Entertainment, which co-produces SYTYCD with Dick Clark Productions.

Lythgoe stepped down from SYTYCD shortly after.

"I have informed the producers of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series. I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain," he announced last week. "In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.