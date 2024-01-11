Nigel Lythgoe Resigned From Dance Organization He Co-Founded Before Paula Abdul Allegations

American Dance Movement — formerly known as Dizzy Feet — is an organization that Lythgoe started with his business partner Adam Shankman, known for his work on films like Hairspray and Step Up, in 2010. American Dance Movement funds dance education in underserved communities and grants to programs that make a positive impact through the benefits of movement.

Despite being listed as a co-founder on the website, RadarOnline.com has confirmed Lythgoe is not involved with the organization or day-to-day activities.