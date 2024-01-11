Nigel Lythgoe Resigned From Dance Organization He Co-Founded Before Paula Abdul Allegations
Nigel Lythgoe has walked away from So You Think You Can Dance in the wake of Paula Abdul's sexual assault lawsuit, but RadarOnline.com discovered the television mogul was already dropping his workload months before then, which included quietly resigning from a dance organization he co-founded.
American Dance Movement — formerly known as Dizzy Feet — is an organization that Lythgoe started with his business partner Adam Shankman, known for his work on films like Hairspray and Step Up, in 2010. American Dance Movement funds dance education in underserved communities and grants to programs that make a positive impact through the benefits of movement.
Despite being listed as a co-founder on the website, RadarOnline.com has confirmed Lythgoe is not involved with the organization or day-to-day activities.
"Nigel Lythgoe resigned from American Dance Movement in October 2022,” a spokesperson told us. Given the timeframe, it appears the move had nothing to do with the allegations, but it shows that Lythgoe was clearing his calendar well before she filed her lawsuit.
This isn't the only drop that Lythgoe has made with a business partner in the last year.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, he slashed the price of the California winery he owns with American Idol co-creator Ken Warwick in August. The pair purchased the sprawling 164-acre estate — known as Villa San-Juliette — located near Paso Robles, CA, in 2005. They put it on the market for $22 million in August 2022 and significantly decreased the asking price one year later.
Lythogoe and Warwick dropped the winery to $16.5 million months ago. Despite the $5.5 million slice, they can still expect a good chunk of change, considering they purchased the property for $5.2 million.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As this outlet reported, Abdul sued Lythgoe for sexual assault last week, claiming the TV executive forced himself on her during her stints as a judge on American Idol and SYTYCD.
The Straight Up singer included two alleged incidents in the lawsuit.
She claimed she contacted her representative after one of the alleged situations but worried about retaliation, so she did not report her accusations.
Abdul also claimed that he called her at some point after the alleged incidents and "taunted" her by saying they should celebrate because it had been "7 years and the statute of limitations had run."
Lythgoe denied Abdul's allegations — but she wasn't the only female to step forward. He was hit with a second lawsuit by two contestants from his short-lived competition show All American Girl, who accused Lythgoe of showing up on the set and in the dressing rooms where he allegedly "openly swatted and groped" their butts.
They claimed that Lythgoe, a producer on the 2003 program, insisted that one of the girls ride with him to the studio to meet the rest of the cast after their wrap party. The second plaintiff alleged she rode with them to protect her friend. Instead of taking them to the studio, Lythgoe's accusers alleged he took them to his home, where things reportedly escalated.
After lawsuits, Deadline reported that Lythgoe was being investigated by Sony Pictures TV’s 19 Entertainment, which co-produces SYTYCD with Dick Clark Productions.
Lythgoe stepped down from SYTYCD shortly after.
"I have informed the producers of ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series. I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain," he announced last week. "In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation."