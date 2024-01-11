Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Accuses Her of Transferring Money From Joint to Personal Account After Divorce Was Filed
Ex-Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann dropped a bombshell in divorce court.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kroy filed a ‘motion to preserve marital assets’ and asked that Kim be instructed to stop selling off what he believed was community property.
As we previously reported, in May 2023, Kroy and Kim filed dueling divorce petitions. They both demanded primary custody of their minor children and support from the other. A couple of weeks later, they called off their divorce after deciding to reconcile.
In August, Kroy went back to court to file a second divorce after the attempts to work on their marriage fell apart. Sources claimed the two blame each other for their massive financial problems.
Before the divorce, the couple was hit with a $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS. In the past couple of months, Kim and Kroy have been hit with countless lawsuits over unpaid credit card bills, and his alleged debt to a casino, and were even ordered to pay over $200k after blowing off one case.
The couple’s only asset is their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia — the home where cops have been called out multiple times to deal with the couple fighting.
They listed the property for $6 million but recently slashed the price down to $5.5 million. The couple is attempting to sell it before an upcoming foreclosure auction.
Earlier this week, Kroy filed a motion that said Kim had been hawking luxury handbags and clothes on her social media accounts. He claimed the property had been purchased using community funds, but Kim refused to use the proceeds to pay off their outstanding debts.
“It is unknown what [Kim] has done with the funds she received from the sale of the items. [Kim] insists that because she purchased them, they are hers regardless that they were purchased with funds from the joint bank accounts,” the motion read.
Sources close to Kim claimed she sold off the items to help pay for Christmas presents for their kids.
In his motion, Kroy asked that the court order which property was community property and which items were separate property.
Now, in a new filing, the ex-NFL star told the court, “The parties maintained various joint checking accounts and funds received from their endeavors, were deposited into those accounts.”
He then made a shocking accusation. “Upon [his] first filing for divorce May 8, 2023, [Kim] transferred money from the joint accounts to her own personal account,” his motion read. He asked that the court set him and order Kim to cease selling her luxury goods until a decision is made in the divorce.
In addition, Kroy asked that Kim be ordered to pay his legal fees. The parties have yet to hash out a custody or support agreement.