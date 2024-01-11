Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Accuses Her of Transferring Money From Joint to Personal Account After Divorce Was Filed

Before the divorce, the couple was hit with a $1.1 million tax lien by the IRS. In the past couple of months, Kim and Kroy have been hit with countless lawsuits over unpaid credit card bills, and his alleged debt to a casino, and were even ordered to pay over $200k after blowing off one case.

The couple’s only asset is their 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 9,500 sq. ft. mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia — the home where cops have been called out multiple times to deal with the couple fighting.

They listed the property for $6 million but recently slashed the price down to $5.5 million. The couple is attempting to sell it before an upcoming foreclosure auction.