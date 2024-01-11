MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Slams Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum Over 'Softball' Town Hall Event With Donald Trump

The MSNBC host continued, "It’s not like he was backed into the corner — he admitted that he was the one who terminated Roe v. Wade."

Scarborough referred to an audience question for Trump in which he was asked if he would "protect all life, every person’s right to life, without compromise" if he were re-elected.

"For 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated, and I did it. And I’m proud to have done it," Trump answered, to which Scarborough branded the remark an "incredible political mistake."