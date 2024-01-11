Armie Hammer's 'Fiancée' Reveals Split After Whirlwind Romance, Says Relationship Was 'Not Reflective' of Abuse Allegations
Scandal-plagued actor Armie Hammer moved on with 26-year-old IT consultant Marina Gris just months after his divorce was finalized but RadarOnline.com can confirm they have since called it quits.
"It's with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that's been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago," she wrote in a statement posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday.
Gris, a Kazakhstan native who resides in Prague, was dating the former Hollywood star on the heels of his divorce from ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, and rumored to be his fiancée, flashing what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring prior to their split.
The now-exes had a whirlwind romance, meeting in July 2023 before jetting off to Rome and spending the weekend together hunkered down in a luxury 5-star hotel, insiders close to the pair told Daily Mail.
In October, sparks were still flying as she showed off a bouquet of pink and white flowers he sent her along with a note that read, "We are doing this. Forever."
Hammer fell from grace in Hollywood after multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the former Social Network star.
The women accused Hammer of physical violence, detailing his fantasies of cannibalism, and psychological manipulation.
Hammer denied any criminal wrongdoing in response to the sexual misconduct allegations, but admitted to being emotionally abusive toward former partners.
In her breakup announcement, Gris noted that she was "aware of the conversations and stories circulating around about him," clarifying that her personal experiences with Hammer were "positive and in no way reflective of these allegations."
"I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships," Gris added.
Gris highlighted that she felt "appreciated, supported, loved and understood" while they were together. "Our decision to get married and plans for a future together were rooted in strength, encouragement, and deep mutual care," she continued, concluding that she would "hold onto our memories with fondness" as they go down separate paths.
The split came years after Chambers first filed for divorce from Hammer, with whom she shares two children, in July 2020 after a decade of marriage.
Hammer has been working toward rebuilding his reputation and relaunching his career in the months since the Los Angeles County District Attorney announced in May 2023 that he would not be charged over claims of sexual assault from an ex-girlfriend.