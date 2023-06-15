Armie Hammer Ready to Wrap Up Divorce From Ex Elizabeth Chambers After Avoiding Criminal Charges
Armie Hammer is making moves to wrap up his divorce from ex Elizabeth Chambers now that his legal troubles are behind him, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Armie and his powerhouse lawyer Laura Wasser have informed the court the actor has turned over all his financial records to Elizabeth.
The actor said he has produced his income and expense reports and provided a list of his assets and debts.
The exes initially filed for divorce in July 2022. In her petition, Elizabeth demanded sole physical custody of their 2 children while Armie pleaded for joint.
She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
Sources close to the couple revealed they did not sign a prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. The filings indicated that Armie would pay spousal and child support.
At the time, Armie said, “Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."
He added, “As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co parents and dear friends will remain our priority."
Armie would be hit with allegations by multiple women over alleged inappropriate behavior following the split.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced it would not be bringing criminal charges against Armie.
Prosecutors said they did not believe they could prove the allegations in court beyond a reasonable doubt.
The case was launched after Armie’s ex Effie reported him to police in 2021. The two had a consensual relationship that she said turned violent. The actor had denied the allegations since day one.
Armie released a statement on social media after the news broke. He said, “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared."