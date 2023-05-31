Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charge in Los Angeles Case
The Los Angeles County District Attorney will not pursue sexual assault charges against embattled actor Armie Hammer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Hammer's accuser, who went by Effie, reported the actor to police in February 2021.
Effie alleged that Hammer was physically and sexually abusive to her over the course of their four year, on-again off-again relationship. The disturbing allegation included a claim that Hammer violently raped Effie in 2017.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hammer will not have to face any charge related to his accuser's rape allegations.
The L.A. County D.A.'s Office released in a statement that after a lengthy investigation, it was decided that the rape allegation could not be proven "beyond a reasonable doubt."
"In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," the DA's statement read.
"As prosecutors, we have an ethical responsibility to only charge cases that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," the statement continued. "Due to the complexity of the relationship and inability to prove a non-consensual, forcible sexual encounter we are unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt."
Hammer also released a statement on the DA's decision.
"I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared," Hammer wrote in the statement.
Since the case began over two years ago, Hammer consistently vehemently denied the accusations. However, during that time, additional women came forward with their own allegations of abuse against the Call Me By Your Name actor.
Thanks to an Instagram account run by Effie, multiple women accused Hammer of being physically abusive — as well as having a fetish for cannibalism.
Other women accused Hammer of hiding his sick desire to inflict physical and sexual abuse onto unsuspecting partners under the guise of BDSM.
Hammer's career and fortune tanked after the shocking allegations hit headlines. The Social Network star fled to the Cayman Islands, where he hustled for cash selling timeshares, before eventually returning to Los Angeles.