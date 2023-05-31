Armie Hammer Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charge in Los Angeles Case

The Los Angeles County District Attorney will not pursue sexual assault charges against embattled actor Armie Hammer, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Hammer's accuser, who went by Effie, reported the actor to police in February 2021.

Effie alleged that Hammer was physically and sexually abusive to her over the course of their four year, on-again off-again relationship. The disturbing allegation included a claim that Hammer violently raped Effie in 2017.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hammer will not have to face any charge related to his accuser's rape allegations.