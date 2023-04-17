Bombshell: Los Angeles District Attorney Reviewing Case To Prosecute Armie Hammer For Sexual Assault
The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is reportedly reviewing claims of sexual assault made against embattled actor Armie Hammer, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come two years after one alleged victim accused the Call Me By Your Name actor of raping her in 2017, a source within the LADA confirmed the office has been presented with a case and is currently reviewing whether to prosecute Hammer.
“I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA,” the office’s communication director, Tiffiny Blacknell, told CNN on Monday.
“The matter is currently under review,” Blacknell added.
Although the district attorney’s spokesperson did not provide the identity of the complainant, the development comes two years after it was first revealed Hammer was under investigation in February 2021 in connection to the 2017 rape allegations.
Hammer has regularly denied the allegations against him, calling the accusations “outrageous” and insisting that all of his interactions with sexual partners have been “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Hammer’s accuser – Effie Angelova – was introduced in March 2021 one month after the investigation into the actor was launched.
Angelova was represented by powerhouse LA attorney Gloria Allred at the time, and Angelova claimed Hammer “abused” her “mentally, emotionally, and sexually” during their on-again-off-again relationship between 2016 and 2020.
“I thought that he was going to kill me,” Angelova said during a news conference in March 2021.
Angelova also claimed Hammer “violently raped” her for four hours in LA on April 24, 2017 while also committing “acts of violence” against her without her consent.
One alleged incident involved Hammer beating his accuser’s feet with a crop, while another allegedly involved the actor repeatedly slamming Angelova’s head against a wall.
Hammer broke his silence on the allegations against him earlier this year when he admitted that while he was “emotionally cruel,” all of his sexual interactions were consensual and discussed ahead of time.
"I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a-----e, that I was selfish," Hammer said during an interview in February. "And [I] treated people more poorly than they should have been treated."
Angelova has since called Hammer’s February interview “manipulative” and accused the embattled actor of trying to “shut her up” in the wake of her rape allegations against him.