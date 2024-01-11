Candis Cayne Explains Why She's No Longer Friends With 'Cult Member' Caitlyn Jenner
Caitlyn Jenner's ex-best friend, Candis Cayne, finally explained why she's not friends with the retired Olympian, whom she called a "cult member," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jenner was thick as thieves with Cayne during her transition, and their friendship — at one time rumored to be more — played out on Jenner's reality series, I Am Cait.
Now, she's speaking out about why their close relationship fell apart – blaming Jenner's hardcore Republican views.
"We just don't really talk anymore," Cayne told The Messenger, "because I can't separate my friendship with her and her belief system anymore."
Kris Jenner's ex-spouse has been outspoken about her right-wing beliefs, which include supporting a ban on trans girls participating in women's sports. Jenner has also backed Donald Trump, whom she once denounced, for re-election in the upcoming 2024 presidential run.
She, too, expressed interest in a political career by becoming a candidate in the 2021 gubernatorial run against California's Governor, Gavin Newsom. Jenner joined Fox News as a contributor in 2022.
Cayne said their views no longer matched up, revealing their friend group "really tried to show her the light, and how important our cause was, and the only way you can get that is if you lean left." But their efforts didn't work.
Cayne called Jenner "a cult member, a Fox News cult member."
Calling the situation "sad," Cayne said, "I've had so many fun times and experiences with her." She expressed love for Jenner but revealed she's not expecting to rekindle their friendship.
"I wish she would see the light," she told the outlet. "I just don't want to spend time with anybody that can't understand the other side."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jenner's rep for comment.
While her relationship with Jenner is over, her career on reality television isn't.
She has her own show called Candis Cayne's Secret Garden, which showcases her love of gardening and fans can watch as she helps her friends revamp their outdoor spaces.
"I want to do a garden show because I felt so much joy and happiness and zen and peace when I was in my garden," Cayne said. "We were in such a tumultuous time, and I wanted other people to feel that way."