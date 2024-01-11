Top Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Accused of Leaving Ex-wife With 'Nothing' While He Enjoyed 'Lavish Trips' With Fani Willis

One of the top prosecutors leading the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump allegedly left his ex-wife “nothing” while he enjoyed “lavish trips” with Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Nathan Wade and Willis were accused of having an “improper relationship” by a Trump 2020 campaign official on Monday, new details have emerged regarding Wade’s 2021 divorce from his now ex-wife, Joycelyn.