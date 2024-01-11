Top Trump Prosecutor Nathan Wade Accused of Leaving Ex-wife With 'Nothing' While He Enjoyed 'Lavish Trips' With Fani Willis
One of the top prosecutors leading the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump allegedly left his ex-wife “nothing” while he enjoyed “lavish trips” with Fulton County Attorney General Fani Willis, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Nathan Wade and Willis were accused of having an “improper relationship” by a Trump 2020 campaign official on Monday, new details have emerged regarding Wade’s 2021 divorce from his now ex-wife, Joycelyn.
According to recently unsealed court documents connected to the pair’s divorce, Wade’s ex-wife accused the Georgia prosecutor of “providing nearly nothing” to her despite “earning such substantial sums.”
“While earning such substantial sums, [Wade] has provided nearly nothing to [Joycelyn] for her support and survival and has often caused [her] bank account to be in overdraft,” a December 2023 motion for expenses read.
Wade’s unemployed ex also claimed that she was in “dire need of financial support” because she currently has “no access to marital funds.”
The Trump prosecutor’s ex-wife also accused Wade of “tapping into” the $700 bi-weekly joint bank account created as a condition of their divorce.
The allegations made by Wade’s ex-wife came shortly before it was revealed that Wade has raked in more than $650,000 in legal fees from the Trump Georgia election interference case alone.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wade’s involvement in the Trump Georgia election interference case was exposed on Monday when Trump 2020 campaign official Mike Roman accused Wade and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of having an “improper relationship.”
Roman filed a conflict-of-interest motion against both Wade and Willis on Monday in connection to the pair’s alleged “ongoing, personal and romantic relationship.”
Meanwhile, Roman – who was indicted alongside Trump in Georgia in August – also accused Wade and Willis of taking “lavish trips” together to locations such as Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean.
“The district attorney and special prosecutor have traveled personally together to such places as Napa Valley, Florida and the Caribbean and the special prosecutor has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines,” Roman argued in the motion filed in Atlanta on Monday.
“Traveling together to such places as Washington, D.C. or New York City might make sense for work purposes in light of other pending litigation,” he continued, “but what work purpose could only be served by travel to this traditional vacation destinations?”
Roman’s bombshell allegations against Wade and Willis have remained almost entirely unsubstantiated.
It is currently unclear if a Georgia judge will entertain Roman’s accusations or if an investigation will be launched into the pair’s purported relationship.
“Willis and Wade were romantically involved prior to Willis awarding a contract for legal services with Wade,” Roman charged earlier this week. “It is not entirely clear when the relationship began, but it began while Wade was married.”
Roman was one of the 18 co-defendants indicted alongside Trump in Fulton County in August in connection to the alleged efforts to subvert the Georgia results of the 2020 presidential election.