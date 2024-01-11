Keffe D's Jailhouse Call: Tupac Murder Suspect Speaks About 'Green Light Order' With Son Before $750k Bail Was Granted
Duane "Keffe D" Davis, a former Compton gang leader and suspect in the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur, can be heard discussing a "green light" order in a jailhouse call that prosecutors said showed he is a threat to witnesses in the case.
A green light is an authorization to kill, prosecutors alleged, while Davis' lawyers remain insistent they misunderstood the context of the conversation. "Duane's son was saying he heard there was a green light on Duane's family," his attorneys argued.
The newly released two-minute, 16-second audio was from an exchange between Davis and his son from the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, back in October — just months before he was granted $750,000 bail with house monitoring.
Keffe D could soon be released if he can make bail. He is currently still in custody, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
At the start of the clip obtained by The Sun, Davis Jr. can be heard opening with "Call me in the morning I have got some s--- to tell you."
Their voices are mumbled in some parts of the audio, but the son went on to say, "They talking bout ... it is a greenlight on us ... talking about our side."
"Our side — there is a green light on our side?" Keffe asked to confirm. "Yeah that is what he had told me," his son responded.
"He said ... We was raised in war, we don't give a f---," the son continued.
"He is saying that it's on …," the son continued which garnered a dismissive reaction.
The son agreed with his response, noting the guy said, "Do you think we give a f--- about that? We are raised in this s---."
"I love you big dog. I am gonna tell you about it tomorrow. Good night big dog. I love you big dog," Davis Jr. said as they wrapped up the call.
While pleading for his release, Keffe D's legal team argued that he was not a danger to society nor a flight risk.
"If Duane is so dangerous, if this case is so overwhelming, his guilt is so overwhelming ... why did [authorities] wait 15 years to make the arrest?" his attorney Robert Arroyo questioned.
Prosecutors believe Keffe D provided the gun used in Shakur's murder and encouraged the killing as revenge for a beating on his nephew Orlando Anderson. Keffe D has long maintained he is one of the last living witnesses to the death.
Keffe D has been in custody since late September when he was charged with open murder and use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement, for which he has pleaded not guilty.
Online records viewed by RadarOnline.com show Davis has a status conference scheduled for Feb. 20 at 9 AM.
His trial is set to start in June.