RFK Jr. Pleads for Wife Cheryl Hines to Be Protected in Restraining Order Against Alleged Home Intruder

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , Kennedy’s lawyer filed to amend the current restraining order in place against Jonathan Macht .

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked a judge to add his wife Cheryl Hines to the list of people that his alleged home intruder must stay 100 yards away from or risk legal consequences.

The lawyer requested that Hines be listed alongside Kennedy as the people Macht cannot contact or come near.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in November, RFK JR. filed a petition for a restraining order after Macht allegedly showed up at his Brentwood home and tried to make contact. The politician’s security team caught Macht after he climbed over a fence in the backside of Kennedy’s home.

The police arrived at the home and served Macht with an emergency protective order. He was taken to jail and released hours later.