RFK Jr. Pleads for Wife Cheryl Hines to Be Protected in Restraining Order Against Alleged Home Intruder

Jan. 11 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. asked a judge to add his wife Cheryl Hines to the list of people that his alleged home intruder must stay 100 yards away from or risk legal consequences.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Kennedy’s lawyer filed to amend the current restraining order in place against Jonathan Macht.

The lawyer requested that Hines be listed alongside Kennedy as the people Macht cannot contact or come near.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, in November, RFK JR. filed a petition for a restraining order after Macht allegedly showed up at his Brentwood home and tried to make contact. The politician’s security team caught Macht after he climbed over a fence in the backside of Kennedy’s home.

The police arrived at the home and served Macht with an emergency protective order. He was taken to jail and released hours later.

Despite the warning, Macht returned to Kennedy’s home a day after being let out of jail.

As part of his petition, Kennedy’s lawyer explained Macht had sent over 400 emails before showing up to Kennedy’s home.

A judge granted Kennedy a temporary restraining order.

A couple of weeks later, Kennedy and Macht reached a private deal for a 5-year restraining order.

Per their agreement, Macht will not “harass, intimidate ... attack, strike, threaten, assault, hit, abuse, destroy, personal property of, or disturb the peace of Robert F Kennedy Jr.”

Macht said he would not contact Kennedy nor would he take any action to try and locate Kenndy’s location in the future.

In addition, Macht said he would stay 100 yards away from Kennedy and his family and he would not buy any firearms.

Despite the verbiage about Kennedy’s family being protected, this week, Kennedy asked that Hines’ name be added as a protected person.

Kennedy’s lawyer noted Hines, “Resides at same address where Restrained Person Jonathan Macht trespassed.”

The court denied the request because Kennedy “has not filed either an amended petition or stipulation, as requested by the Court’s” order. However, the judge set a hearing for January 31 where Kennedy can present additional documents to convince the judge.

The restraining order remains in full effect.

On top of the restraining order battle, Kennedy revealed he won't be attending the birthday bash thrown by his PAC after several celebrities denied they were attending – despite the PAC claiming they were in promos.

