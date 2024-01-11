Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at 'Their Lowest Point' in a Decade After Disastrous 2023: Report
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at “their lowest point” in more than a decade following a disastrous and tumultuous 2023 for the royal renegades, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suffered several “setbacks” last year, a royal source revealed that “substantial work lies ahead” for Harry and Meghan going into the new year.
The insider cited the rumored “fallout” with David and Victoria Beckham, as well as the “jabs” against Harry and Meghan at the Golden Globes, as specific “setbacks” that the pair must rectify to save their public image.
"The reported fallout with the Beckhams and the Golden Globes' humorous jabs add layers to their public image, indicating the substantial work that lies ahead," Mark Boardman, a royal commentator, exclusively told the Royal Observer on Wednesday.
"Understanding how these dynamics may influence their personal and professional choices in 2024 promises to be a compelling discussion," the MarkMeets.com founder added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Harry and Meghan suffered a slew of public image setbacks throughout the course of 2023.
First, the royal renegades lost their whopping $20 million deal with Spotify after Markle’s podcast, Archetypes, failed to garner enough interest to warrant its existence.
"We have made the difficult but necessary decision to make a strategic realignment of our group and reduce our global podcast vertical and other functions by approximately 200 people, or 2% of Spotify’s workforce," the streaming company said in a statement last year.
Flash forward to November 2023, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced additional backlash with the release of Omid Scobie’s controversial and explosive tell-all book, Endgame.
"I thought they were doing really well keeping out of negative headlines,” royal journalist Matt Wilkinson recently noted. “But Endgame blew that all out of the water, and then all the negative headlines went back on to them.”
Endgame faced scrutiny after the Dutch edition of the book accused two members of the royal family of questioning Prince Archie’s skin color ahead of his birth in May 2019. Harry and Meghan stayed silent amid the controversy.
According to Boardman, this year will be “crucial” for Harry and Meghan as the couple work to repair their public image and revamp their poor reputations amid the seemingly never-ending onslaught of royal family drama.
"As we look into the next 12 months and how 2024 could shape up for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple are fraught with many crucial decisions with no way out if they choose to focus in a particular direction, and they have another failure on their hands," the royal commentator told the Royal Observer.