Aaron Carter's Estate Hit With Massive Creditor's Claim Over Late Pop Star's Unpaid Taxes
Aaron Carter's estate was hit with a bill by the State of California over the late entertainer's unpaid tax bill.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Franchise Tax Board filed an amended creditor's claim in Aaron's probate case.
As we first reported, back in May 2023, the State of California filed a claim for $17,092.31. The agency said Carter failed to pay the amount owed in personal taxes for the year 2020. The original amount owed was $12k but the amount swelled with interest and penalties.
Now, in the amended notice, the Franchise Tax Board said after it reviewed all of Carter's returns, it determined he owes a total of $77,310.92.
The creditor's claim stated Carter owed taxes for 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2022. The bill for 2018 was $12,389.44, the bill for 2020 went up to $18k due to interest, the bill for 2021 was $30,789.84 and the singer owed $15,998.35 for 2022.
As we previously reported, Carter died at his home on November 5, 2022, at 34. He was found in his bathtub. The medical examiner determined he died from drowning after he took a Xanax-type drug and inhaled difluoroethane. The pop star had struggled with addiction for years.
On top of the tax debt, the estate has been hit with creditor's claims by Wells Fargo over $3k owed on Carter's credit card and another from Sterile Pros for $33k over a cleanup done at the singer's home following his death.
The company AmeriCredit Financial Services d/b/a GM Financial also demanded $19,129.43 for a loan Carter took out to finance a car.
A couple of weeks after his death, Aaron's sister Angel filed to be named administrator of his estate worth $500k. His main asset is the 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom home he owned in Lancaster, California.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The entertainer's ex-fiancée Melanie Martin, who shares a son with Aaron, opposed Angel taking over. She asked for a third party to handle the estate which Angel eventually agreed to.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Martin recently filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Carter's dentist and doctor. She accused them of improperly prescribing him medicine in the months before his death. Martin claimed the medicine he took played a part in his death.
The lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.
The dentist and doctor both denied all allegations of wrongdoing and asked the court to dismiss the suit.
A judge has yet to rule.
In addition, Carter's family recently lost his sister Bobbi Jean Carter.