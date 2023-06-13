Aaron Carter’s Estate Hit With Another 5-figure Bill From Creditor of Late Pop Star
Aaron Carter’s estate has been hit with another creditor’s claim over money the late pop star owed at the time of his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the company AmeriCredit Financial Services d/b/a GM Financial has demanded $19,129.43 for a loan he took out to finance a car.
As we first reported, earlier this month, the estate was hit with a separate lien by the State of California over unpaid 2020 taxes due.
The claim asked the estate to hand over $17,092 to settle Aaron’s debt. The original balance was $12,167 but the debt swelled with interest over the years.
Another claim came from a biohazard company named Sterile Pros who said they are owed $33k for a cleanup done at the singer’s home following his death.
Sterile Pros, LLC claimed they provided, “labor, services, equipment, and/or materials upon the premises, and upon every estate or interest in such structures and improvements.”
Wells Fargo filed its own claim demanding $2,887 from the estate over an unpaid credit card bill but then dropped the request weeks later.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carter died at his home on November 5, 2022, at 34. He was found in his bathtub.
According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office, the pop star accidentally drowned in his bathtub.
Law enforcement officers found Aaron surrounded by bottles of aerosol cleaners which he had huffed to get high. Carter was cremated less than a week later. A couple of weeks after his death, Aaron’s sister rushed to court demanding to be named administrator of her late brother’s estate. She estimated it to be worth over $500k.
His main asset was the 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Lancaster, CA, where he died.
Aaron’s fiancée Melanie Martin, who shares a 1-year-old son with the singer, objected to the sister’s request and proposed a third-party taking control.
The two reached a deal and the sister dropped her fight. An independent official was picked by the two to manage all financial matters and pay debts.